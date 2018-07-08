Subscribe Log In Search Listen Now

Sunday, July 8, 2018 83 Today's Paper

Significant Structures: University of Illinois Observatory
| Subscribe

Significant Structures: University of Illinois Observatory

Sun, 07/08/2018 - 6:00am | Rick Danzl

The University of Illinois Observatory is one of the oldest University buildings, built in 1896. The dome rises 35 feet in the air. On December 20, 1989, it was declared a National Historic Landmark.

Sections (2):News, Local