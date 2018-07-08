Significant Structures: University of Illinois Observatory

The University of Illinois Observatory is one of the oldest University buildings, built in 1896. The dome rises 35 feet in the air. On December 20, 1989, it was declared a National Historic Landmark.
The telescope inside the University of Illinois Observatory.
The controls for the telescope inside the University of Illinois Observatory.
Professor Bryan Dunne closes the roof opening inside the University of Illinois Observatory in Urbana on Thursday June 28, 2018.
The brick pilar that is the base for the telescope inside the University of Illinois Observatory is built separate from the building's floor to eliminate vibration caused by anyone walking on the floor.
A historic photograph displayed inside the University of Illinois Observatory.
A Self Winding clock on display at the University of Illinois Observatory is one of the oldest buildings on campus, built in 1896. The dome rises 35 feet in the air.
Historic displays inside the University of Illinois Observatory.
