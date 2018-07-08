The Roots Walk Pre-mixer event held at Crystal Lake Park in Urbana on May 18, 2018
On The Town: Roots Walk Pre-Mixer 2018
Urbana Parks Foundation Trustees LIbby Tyler (left) and Magan Puzey at the Roots Walk Pre-mixer at Crystal Lake Park.
Trent Shepard (left), Tom Fehrmann and Urbana Parks Foundation Trustee Sarah Nemeth enjoyed conversation at the Lake House for the Roots Walk Pre-mixer.
Urbana Parks Foundation Board Treasurer Tom Brown with Mary Ann Brown at the Roots Walk Pre-mixer held at the Lake House.
Urbana Park District Ellen Kirsanoff (right) discusses improvements at Crystal Lake Park with Carol Elliott.
Guests enjoyed music on the deck at Crystal Lake Parks Lake House during the Urbana Park District's 5th Annual Roots Walk Pre-mixer.
Roger and Cathy Digges at the Urbana Park District Roots Walk Pre-mixer held at Crystal Lake Park.
Greg and Dixie Whitt with Urbana Park District Development Manager Ellen Kirsanoff at the Roots Walk Pre-mixer held at the Lake House in Crystal Lake Park.
From the left are Urbana Park District Commissioners Michael Walker and Nancy Delcomyn, Foundation Board President Fred Delcomyn, and Urbana Park District Executive Director Tim Bartlett at Crystal Lake Park for the Annual Roots Walk Pre-mixer.
