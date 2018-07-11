Danville Dans vs. Terre Haute

Danville Dans during their game against the Terre Haute Rex at Danville stadium on Tuesday, July 10, 2018.
Danville Dan's Andrew Hansen(23) pitches during their game against the Terre Haute Rex at Danville stadium on Tuesday, July 10, 2018.
Danville Dan's Jacob Talamante (4) catches a fly ball in center field under the smiling gaze of the billboard during their game against the Terre Haute Rex at Danville stadium on Tuesday, July 10, 2018.
Danville Dan's Adam Scoggins(22) pitches during their game against the Terre Haute Rex at Danville stadium on Tuesday, July 10, 2018.
Danville Dan's Matt Gammon (35) chats with the dugout during their game against the Terre Haute Rex at Danville stadium on Tuesday, July 10, 2018.
Danville Dan's Colin Gordon(7) during their game against the Terre Haute Rex at Danville stadium on Tuesday, July 10, 2018.
Rex's ConnorTaylor(19)during their game against the Terre Haute Rex at Danville stadium on Tuesday, July 10, 2018.
Danville Dan's watch action from the edge of the dugout during their game against the Terre Haute Rex at Danville stadium on Tuesday, July 10, 2018.
Danville Dan's assistant coaches Drew Erie, left, and Jesse Schullstrom watch a hit during their game against the Terre Haute Rex at Danville stadium on Tuesday, July 10, 2018.
Danville Dan's Trevor Minder (31) misses a ball at shortstop during their game against the Terre Haute Rex at Danville stadium on Tuesday, July 10, 2018.
Danville Dan's Gavin Dugas(2) stretches for first base during their game against the Terre Haute Rex at Danville stadium on Tuesday, July 10, 2018.
Danville Dan's Eric Bigani (5) tries to catch the ball as the REX's Jarret Oleary (25) prepares to slide home during their game against the Terre Haute Rex at Danville stadium on Tuesday, July 10, 2018.
Danville Dan's Jacob Talamante (4) leads off of second bzse during their game against the Terre Haute Rex at Danville stadium on Tuesday, July 10, 2018.
Danville Dan's Zach Huffins(18) bats during their game against the Terre Haute Rex at Danville stadium on Tuesday, July 10, 2018.
