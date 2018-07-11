Former Illini Kevin Anderson, of South Africa, plays against Roger Federer during their men's quarterfinals match at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships, in London, Wednesday July 11, 2018.
-
Kevin Anderson at Wimbledon quarterfinals
Photographer: Ben Curtis
Kevin Anderson of South Africa celebrates winning his men's quarterfinals match against Switzerland's Roger Federer, at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships, in London, Wednesday July 11, 2018. (AP Photo/Ben Curtis)
-
Kevin Anderson at Wimbledon quarterfinals
Photographer: Ben Curtis
Kevin Anderson of South Africa serves to Switzerland's Roger Federer, during their men's quarterfinals match at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships, in London, Wednesday July 11, 2018. (AP Photo/Ben Curtis)
-
Kevin Anderson at Wimbledon quarterfinals
Photographer: Ben Curtis
Kevin Anderson of South Africa returns the ball to Switzerland's Roger Federer during their men's quarterfinals match at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships, in London, Wednesday July 11, 2018. (AP Photo/Ben Curtis)
-
Kevin Anderson at Wimbledon quarterfinals
Photographer: Ben Curtis
Kevin Anderson of South Africa returns the ball to Switzerland's Roger Federer during their men's quarterfinals match at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships, in London, Wednesday July 11, 2018. (AP Photo/Ben Curtis)
-
Kevin Anderson at Wimbledon quarterfinals
Photographer: Ben Curtis
Kevin Anderson of South Africa returns the ball to Switzerland's Roger Federer during their men's quarterfinals match at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships, in London, Wednesday July 11, 2018. (AP Photo/Ben Curtis)
-
Kevin Anderson at Wimbledon quarterfinals
Photographer: Ben Curtis
Kevin Anderson of South Africa returns the ball to Switzerland's Roger Federer during their men's quarterfinals match at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships, in London, Wednesday July 11, 2018. (AP Photo/Ben Curtis)
-
Kevin Anderson at Wimbledon quarterfinals
Photographer: Ben Curtis
Kevin Anderson of South Africa celebrates winning his men's quarterfinals match against Switzerland's Roger Federer, at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships, in London, Wednesday July 11, 2018. (AP Photo/Ben Curtis)
-
Kevin Anderson at Wimbledon quarterfinals
Photographer: Ben Curtis
Switzerland's Roger Federer stands next to the scoreboard after losing his men's quarterfinals match against Kevin Anderson of South Africa, at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships, in London, Wednesday July 11, 2018. (AP Photo/Ben Curtis)
-
Kevin Anderson at Wimbledon quarterfinals
Photographer: Tim Ireland
Spectators on Centre Court look at the scoreboard as it shows Roger Federer of Switzerland being defeated by Kevin Anderson of South Africa on No. 1 Court, during the men's quarterfinal match between Rafael Nadal of Spain and Juan Martin Del Potro of Argentina at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Wednesday July 11, 2018. (AP Photo/Tim Ireland)
-
Kevin Anderson at Wimbledon quarterfinals
Photographer: Ben Curtis
Switzerland's Roger Federer leaves the court after losing his men's quarterfinals match against Kevin Anderson of South Africa, right, at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships, in London, Wednesday July 11, 2018. (AP Photo/Ben Curtis)
-
Kevin Anderson at Wimbledon quarterfinals
Photographer: Ben Curtis
Kevin Anderson of South Africa, left, shakes hands with Switzerland's Roger Federer, after defeating him in their men's quarterfinals match at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships, in London, Wednesday July 11, 2018. (AP Photo/Ben Curtis)
Shop & Chats
Login to shop for Deals and books or to chat.