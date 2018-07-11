Moultrie-Douglas County Fair 2018

The Moultrie-Douglas County Fair in Arthur on Wednesday, July 11, 2018.
Young 4-H members eat before the 4-H Project Auction at the Moultrie-Douglas County Fair in Arthur on Wednesday, July 11, 2018.
John Brewer, 5, reacts to the start up test of the Round-Up ride at the Moultrie-Douglas County Fair in Arthur on Wednesday, July 11, 2018. He was with his brother Boyd,10, right, Reeder Manning, 10, and Reeder's twin Dane, (not pictured) as they waited for the rides to open .
Rhett Lehman, 11, Sullivan, poses for a photo with his Grand Champion French Maran eggs at the Moultrie-Douglas County Fair in Arthur on Wednesday, July 11, 2018.
Caitlan Lewis, 18, Tuscola, takes her rabbit Joey, a Cross-bred French Lop, back to his cage after having their photo taken at the Moultrie-Douglas County Fair in Arthur on Wednesday, July 11, 2018.
Photographer: Robin Scholz
Moultrie-Douglas County Fair Queen Ashley Mattingly, left, auctions off a watermelon as Junior Miss Moultrie Douglas County Andrea Deheart holds it up at the 4-H Project Auction at the Moultrie-Douglas County Fair in Arthur on Wednesday, July 11, 2018.
Photographer: Robin Scholz
Joshua Mathias grins as his rabbit gets $1825.00 in bids at the 4-H Project Auction at the Moultrie-Douglas County Fair in Arthur on Wednesday, July 11, 2018.
Photographer: Robin Scholz
Renae Spannacel spends a few moments with her Grand Champion Market Lamb Poe before entering the ring at the 4-H Project Auction at the Moultrie-Douglas County Fair in Arthur on Wednesday, July 11, 2018.
Photographer: Robin Scholz
The Moultrie-Douglas County Fair in Arthur on Wednesday, July 11, 2018.
Photographer: Robin Scholz
The Moultrie-Douglas County Fair in Arthur on Wednesday, July 11, 2018.
Photographer: Robin Scholz
The Moultrie-Douglas County Fair in Arthur on Wednesday, July 11, 2018.
Photographer: Robin Scholz
The Moultrie-Douglas County Fair in Arthur on Wednesday, July 11, 2018.
