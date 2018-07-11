The oat binding and shocking event at the Illinois Amish Heritage Center east of Arthur on Wednesday, July 11, 2018.
Oat Binding and Shocking the Amish Way
Nathan Diener drives the cutting and binding machine pulled by four draft horses during the oat binding and shocking event at the Illinois Amish Heritage Center east of Arthur on Wednesday, July 11, 2018. The machine cuts the oats, right, and binds the stalks before kicking them out the side to wait in the field to be stacked in shocks.
The oats before cutting and binding during oat shocking event at the Illinois Amish Heritage Center east of Arthur on Wednesday, July 11, 2018.
Glendon Herschberger takes his turn driving the team during the oat binding and shocking event at the Illinois Amish Heritage Center east of Arthur on Wednesday, July 11, 2018.
The oat binding and shocking event at the Illinois Amish Heritage Center east of Arthur on Wednesday, July 11, 2018.
Members of the Diener, Herschberger, Schlock and Yoder families participate in the oat binding and shocking event at the Illinois Amish Heritage Center east of Arthur on Wednesday, July 11, 2018.
Ervin Yoder, center, and his wife Bernadine, right, check out Yoder's boyhood home that he donated to the llinois Amish Heritage Center before the oat binding and shocking event at the Illinois Amish Heritage Center east of Arthur on Wednesday, July 11, 2018. The home is being restored under Yoder's direction.
Nathan Diener uses a foot lever to operate the cutting and binding portion in a machine pulled by four draft horses during the oat binding and shocking event at the Illinois Amish Heritage Center east of Arthur on Wednesday, July 11, 2018. The machine cuts the oats, right, and binds the stalks before kicking them out the side to wait in the field to be stacked in shocks.
Glendon Herschberger, red shirt, piles the bundles of oats into shocks during the oat binding and shocking event at the Illinois Amish Heritage Center east of Arthur on Wednesday, July 11, 2018.
A young Amish boy walks past 2 shocks during the oat binding and shocking event at the Illinois Amish Heritage Center east of Arthur on Wednesday, July 11, 2018.
Shocks of oats stand ready to dry as Amish women gather at the end of the field during the oat binding and shocking event at the Illinois Amish Heritage Center east of Arthur on Wednesday, July 11, 2018.
Owen Schrock, center, and two of his grandchildren watch as Glendon Herschberger drives the team during the oat binding and shocking event at the Illinois Amish Heritage Center east of Arthur on Wednesday, July 11, 2018.
Owen Schrock, center, gets help from his grandchildren building shocks out of the cut and bound oats during the oat binding and shocking event at the Illinois Amish Heritage Center east of Arthur on Wednesday, July 11, 2018.
