Eleven hot-air balloons took part in this year's Splash 'n' Dash competition on Lake Vermilion, the first event of the Balloons Over Vermilion festival, Thursday, July 12, 2018, in Danville.
Danville Splash 'n' Dash 2018
Photographer: Stephen Haas
4EVER39, a hot-air balloon piloted by Betsy Kleiss, of Champaign, touches down near a boat on Lake Vermilion during the Splash 'n' Dash competition of the Balloons Over Vermilion festival Thursday, July 12, 2018, in Danville.
Crew members help prepare Honest Abe, piloted by Seth Goodman of Lincoln, before taking off from an empty lot near the Big R store on North Vermilion Street to compete in the Splash 'n' Dash event of the Balloons Over Vermilion festival Thursday, July 12, 2018, in Danville.
A crew member helps prepare the parachute valve on Sunny Side Up, a balloon piloted by Donna Carlton-Vish, of Danville, before taking off from an empty lot near the Big R store on North Vermilion Street to compete in the Splash 'n' Dash event of the Balloons Over Vermilion festival Thursday, July 12, 2018, in Danville.
CaZooee, left, a hot-air balloon piloted by Dean Carlton of Danville, and Seymour, piloted by Ryan Carlton of Danville, fly over Lake Vermilion near the Danville Boat Club during the Splash 'n' Dash competition of the Balloons Over Vermilion festival Thursday, July 12, 2018, in Danville.
Wibbly, left, a hot-air balloon piloted by Brock Gale, of Danville, and Eclipse, piloted by Scott Wooge, of St. Louis, fly over Lake Vermilion near the Danville Boat Club during the Splash 'n' Dash competition of the Balloons Over Vermilion festival Thursday, July 12, 2018, in Danville.
Good Greeph, a hot-air balloon piloted by Jim Phelan, of Lincoln, touches down on Lake Vermilion near the Danville Boat Club during the Splash 'n' Dash competition of the Balloons Over Vermilion festival Thursday, July 12, 2018, in Danville.
A group of people wave from a deck as hot-air balloons fly overhead during the Splash 'n' Dash competition of the Balloons Over Vermilion festival Thursday, July 12, 2018, in Danville.
Boats surround Wibbly, a hot-air balloon piloted by Brock Gale, of Danville, as it touches down on Lake Vermilion near the Danville Boat Club during the Splash 'n' Dash competition of the Balloons Over Vermilion festival Thursday, July 12, 2018, in Danville.
4EVER39, a hot-air balloon piloted by Betsy Kleiss, of Champaign, touches down on Lake Vermilion as Honest Abe, Sunny Side Up and Sunsational approach from the east during the Splash 'n' Dash competition of the Balloons Over Vermilion festival Thursday, July 12, 2018, in Danville.
A group of boats on Lake Vermilion during the Splash 'n' Dash competition of the Balloons Over Vermilion festival Thursday, July 12, 2018, in Danville.
4EVER39, a hot-air balloon piloted by Betsy Kleiss of Champaign, flies over Lake Vermilion as Honest Abe, piloted by Seth Goodman of Lincoln, and Sunny Side Up, piloted by Donna Carlton-Vish of Danville follow during the Splash 'n' Dash competition of the Balloons Over Vermilion festival Thursday, July 12, 2018, in Danville.
Sunny Side Up, piloted by Donna Carlton-Vish of Danville, flies during the Splash 'n' Dash competition of the Balloons Over Vermilion festival Thursday, July 12, 2018, in Danville.
A crew member helps prepare Sunny Side Up, a balloon piloted by Donna Carlton-Vish, of Danville, before taking off from an empty lot near the Big R store on North Vermilion Street to compete in the Splash 'n' Dash event of the Balloons Over Vermilion festival Thursday, July 12, 2018, in Danville.
Mike Kleiss, of Champaign, holds a rope attached to 4EVER39, center, piloted by Betsy Kleiss, as Sunny Side Up, left, a balloon piloted by Donna Carlton-Vish, of Danville, and The Jolly Rollo, piloted by Larry Owen of Danville inflate before taking off from an empty lot near the Big R store on North Vermilion Street to compete in the Splash 'n' Dash event of the Balloons Over Vermilion festival Thursday, July 12, 2018, in Danville.
Larry Owen, of Danville, gets his balloon, The Jolly Rollo, ready before taking off from an empty lot near the Big R store on North Vermilion Street to compete in the Splash 'n' Dash event of the Balloons Over Vermilion festival Thursday, July 12, 2018, in Danville.
Crew members prepare Sunsational, a balloon piloted by Kathy Reineke of Mahomet, before taking off from an empty lot near the Big R store on North Vermilion Street to compete in the Splash 'n' Dash event of the Balloons Over Vermilion festival Thursday, July 12, 2018, in Danville.
Balloons take off from an empty lot near the Big R store on North Vermilion Street to compete in the Splash 'n' Dash event of the Balloons Over Vermilion festival Thursday, July 12, 2018, in Danville.
The envelope of The Jolly Rollo, piloted by Larry Owen of Danville, during the Splash 'n' Dash competition of the Balloons Over Vermilion festival Thursday, July 12, 2018, in Danville.
Sunsational, a hot-air balloon piloted by Kathy Reineke of Mahomet, flies over the treelike as Sunny Side Up, piloted by Donna Carlton-Vish of Danville, follows during the Splash 'n' Dash competition of the Balloons Over Vermilion festival Thursday, July 12, 2018, in Danville.
