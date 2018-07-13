Subscribe Log In Search Listen Now

Danville Splash 'n' Dash 2018
Danville Splash 'n' Dash 2018

Fri, 07/13/2018 - 1:27am | Stephen Haas

Eleven hot-air balloons took part in this year's Splash 'n' Dash competition on Lake Vermilion, the first event of the Balloons Over Vermilion festival, Thursday, July 12, 2018, in Danville.

