2018 Miss Champaign County Fair Queen Pageant, Sunday, July 15, 2018 at the City Center. Gracyn Allen of Homer was the winner.
-
2018 Champaign County Fair Pageant
Photographer: Holly Hart
2018 Miss Champaign County Fair Queen, Gracyn Allen (front) with l-r (back) first runner-up, Emily Bluhm, Miss Illinois County Fair, Samantha Hasselbring, 2017 County Fair Queen, Claire Smith, and second runner-up Carson Robinson.
-
2018 Champaign County Fair Pageant
Photographer: Holly Hart
l-r (back) Samantha Hasselbring, Miss Illinois County Fair Queen, Claire Smith, l-r (front) Gracyn Allen, 2018 Champaign County Fair Queen, Addilyn Bent-Perzee, 2018 Little Miss, and Jordan Huskisson, 2017 Little Miss pose for a picture after the pageant.
-
2018 Champaign County Fair Pageant
Photographer: Holly Hart
Gracyn Allen reacts to being named the 2018 Champaign County Fair Queen.
-
2018 Champaign County Fair Pageant
Photographer: Holly Hart
Gracyn Allen is crowned the 2018 Champaign County Fair Queen by Claire Smith, (right) 2017 Champaign County Fair Queen and Samantha Hasselbring, 2018 Miss Illinois County Fair Queen.
-
2018 Champaign County Fair Pageant
Photographer: Holly Hart
2018 Champaign County Fair Queen Gracyn Allen.
-
2018 Champaign County Fair Pageant
Photographer: Holly Hart
Addilyn Bent-Perzee is crowned 2018 Little Miss.
-
2018 Champaign County Fair Pageant
Photographer: Holly Hart
Claire Smith, 2017 Champaign County Fair Queen (front, center) and the 2018 Champaign County Fair contestants perform a dance routine to "Walkin On Sunshine" at the beginning of the pageant.
-
2018 Champaign County Fair Pageant
Photographer: Holly Hart
Little Miss contestant, Avery Dunn waves to the crowd.
-
2018 Champaign County Fair Pageant
Photographer: Holly Hart
Recently crowned Miss Illinois, Grace Khachaturian address the crowd.
-
2018 Champaign County Fair Pageant
Photographer: Holly Hart
2018 Little Miss, Addilyn Bent-Perzee.
-
2018 Champaign County Fair Pageant
Photographer: Holly Hart
Second runner up, Carson Robinson in her evening gown.
-
2018 Champaign County Fair Pageant
Photographer: Holly Hart
Samantha Hasselbring, Miss Illinois County Fair Queen has some fun with co-host, Stevie J.
-
2018 Champaign County Fair Pageant
Photographer: Holly Hart
2018 Miss Champaign County Fair, Gracyn Allen during the evening gown segment of the competition.
-
2018 Champaign County Fair Pageant
Photographer: Holly Hart
Piper Brazelton waves to the crowd as she takes the stage for the Question and Answer portion of the competition.
-
2018 Champaign County Fair Pageant
Photographer: Holly Hart
2018 Miss Champaign County Fair Queen Pageant, Sunday, July 15, 2018 at the City Center. Gracyn Allen of Homer was the winner.
-
2018 Champaign County Fair Pageant
Photographer: Holly Hart
The first Champaign County Fair Queen, Lois Wood, receives a crown from Stevie J which she can keep. When Wood was crowned Queen you had to relinquish the crown at the end of your rein.
-
2018 Champaign County Fair Pageant
Photographer: Holly Hart
Contestant Emily Bluhm gives her speech for the judges. Emily was named first runner up.
-
2018 Champaign County Fair Pageant
Photographer: Holly Hart
Recently crowned Miss Illinois, Grace Khachaturian address the crowd.
-
2018 Champaign County Fair Pageant
Photographer: Holly Hart
Stevie J. and Shelby Simmons co-host the 2018 Champaign County Fair pageant.
