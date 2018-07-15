Subscribe Log In Search Listen Now

2018 Champaign County Fair Pageant
Sun, 07/15/2018 - 7:01pm | Holly Hart

2018 Miss Champaign County Fair Queen Pageant, Sunday, July 15, 2018 at the City Center. Gracyn Allen of Homer was the winner. 

