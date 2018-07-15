Subscribe Log In Search Listen Now

Copter Crop Dusting
Sun, 07/15/2018 - 6:00am | Robin Scholz

Frank Pagel, Fisher, pilots a Jet Ranger Bell 206B3 helicopter owned by Babb Enterprise, while crop dusting a field of corn northwest of Foosland on Thursday, July 12, 2018., 2018. 

