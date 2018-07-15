Napleton Teacher of the Year awards at Pear Tree Estates in Champaign, on Thursday, May 17, 2018.
-
On The Town: Napleton Teacher of the Year Awards 2018
Photographer: Darrell Hoemann
Darrell Hoemann/for The News-Gazette
Representatives of Napletons at the Napleton Teacher of the Year awards at Pear Tree Estates in Champaign, on Thursday, May 17, 2018. From left: Lisa Hirst, Andrew Curtis, Josh Berbaum, Jim Kroll, John Gadbury.
-
On The Town: Napleton Teacher of the Year Awards 2018
Photographer: Darrell Hoemann
Darrell Hoemann/for The News-Gazette
From left: David and Lisa Riecks Soucek, Carrie McMenamin and Charles Weinberg at the Napleton Teacher of the Year awards at Pear Tree Estates in Champaign, on Thursday, May 17, 2018.
-
On The Town: Napleton Teacher of the Year Awards 2018
Photographer: Darrell Hoemann
Darrell Hoemann/for The News-Gazette
From left: Jeff and Lisa Davis, Sherrie Hildreth, Kim Summers and Felicia Tufano at the Napleton Teacher of the Year awards at Pear Tree Estates in Champaign, on Thursday, May 17, 2018.
-
On The Town: Napleton Teacher of the Year Awards 2018
Photographer: Darrell Hoemann
Darrell Hoemann/for The News-Gazette
The horn section of the Champaign Central "Morgan" Combo at the Napleton Teacher of the Year awards at Pear Tree Estates in Champaign, on Thursday, May 17, 2018.From left: Kathryn Curry, trombone, Ben Young Trumpet, Micah Patton, alto sax, Henry Morgan, trombone.
-
On The Town: Napleton Teacher of the Year Awards 2018
Photographer: Darrell Hoemann
Darrell Hoemann/for The News-Gazette
Jacob and Amy Dennis, Beth Waldhauser and Daniel Ruddley at the Napleton Teacher of the Year awards at Pear Tree Estates in Champaign, on Thursday, May 17, 2018.
-
On The Town: Napleton Teacher of the Year Awards 2018
Photographer: Darrell Hoemann
Darrell Hoemann/for The News-Gazette
Napleton's Jim Kroll at the Napleton Teacher of the Year awards at Pear Tree Estates in Champaign, on Thursday, May 17, 2018.
-
On The Town: Napleton Teacher of the Year Awards 2018
Photographer: Darrell Hoemann
Darrell Hoemann/for The News-Gazette
Kelly Hill of the CU Schools Foundation announces the Cupcake Awards at the Napleton Teacher of the Year awards at Pear Tree Estates in Champaign, on Thursday, May 17, 2018.
-
On The Town: Napleton Teacher of the Year Awards 2018
Photographer: Darrell Hoemann
Darrell Hoemann/for The News-Gazette
Angie Fiala welcomes teachers and friends to the Napleton Teacher of the Year awards at Pear Tree Estates in Champaign, on Thursday, May 17, 2018.
-
On The Town: Napleton Teacher of the Year Awards 2018
Photographer: Darrell Hoemann
Darrell Hoemann/for The News-Gazette
Mike Mizwicki , Midwest Platform Manager, Napleton Automotive Group at the Napleton Teacher of the Year awards at Pear Tree Estates in Champaign, on Thursday, May 17, 2018.
-
On The Town: Napleton Teacher of the Year Awards 2018
Photographer: Darrell Hoemann
Darrell Hoemann/for The News-Gazette
Laura Koritz of Urbana High School and Napleton's Jim Kroll at the Napleton Teacher of the Year awards at Pear Tree Estates in Champaign, on Thursday, May 17, 2018.
-
On The Town: Napleton Teacher of the Year Awards 2018
Photographer: Darrell Hoemann
Darrell Hoemann/for The News-Gazette
Stephen Stanger of Centennial High School and Napleton's Jim Kroll at the Napleton Teacher of the Year awards at Pear Tree Estates in Champaign, on Thursday, May 17, 2018.
-
On The Town: Napleton Teacher of the Year Awards 2018
Photographer: Darrell Hoemann
Darrell Hoemann/for The News-Gazette
Karen Debauche of Urbana Middle School and Napleton's Jim Kroll at the Napleton Teacher of the Year awards at Pear Tree Estates in Champaign, on Thursday, May 17, 2018.
-
On The Town: Napleton Teacher of the Year Awards 2018
Photographer: Darrell Hoemann
Darrell Hoemann/for The News-Gazette
Kelley Tonkovich of Jefferson Middle School and Napleton's Jim Kroll at the Napleton Teacher of the Year awards at Pear Tree Estates in Champaign, on Thursday, May 17, 2018.
-
On The Town: Napleton Teacher of the Year Awards 2018
Photographer: Darrell Hoemann
Darrell Hoemann/for The News-Gazette
Bridget Maloney of Leal School and Napleton's Jim Kroll at the Napleton Teacher of the Year awards at Pear Tree Estates in Champaign, on Thursday, May 17, 2018.
-
On The Town: Napleton Teacher of the Year Awards 2018
Photographer: Darrell Hoemann
Darrell Hoemann/for The News-Gazette
Maggie Beckett of Carrie Busey School and Napleton's Jim Kroll at the Napleton Teacher of the Year awards at Pear Tree Estates in Champaign, on Thursday, May 17, 2018.
-
On The Town: Napleton Teacher of the Year Awards 2018
Photographer: Darrell Hoemann
Darrell Hoemann/for The News-Gazette
Cupcake award winners, Darienne Curiio-Sanchez of Urbana Middle School and Carrie McMenamin of Centennial High School at the Napleton Teacher of the Year awards at Pear Tree Estates in Champaign, on Thursday, May 17, 2018.
-
On The Town: Napleton Teacher of the Year Awards 2018
Photographer: Darrell Hoemann
Darrell Hoemann/for The News-Gazette
The crowd at the Napleton Teacher of the Year awards at Pear Tree Estates in Champaign, on Thursday, May 17, 2018.
-
On The Town: Napleton Teacher of the Year Awards 2018
Photographer: Darrell Hoemann
Darrell Hoemann/for The News-Gazette
From left: Angie Fiala, Stephen Stanger, Laura Koritz, Darienne Ciuro-Sanchez, Carrie McMenamin, Karen Debauche, Bridget Maloney, Maggie Beckett, Kelley Tonkovich and Jim Kroll at the Napleton Teacher of the Year awards at Pear Tree Estates in Champaign, on Thursday, May 17, 2018.
Shop & Chats
Login to shop for Deals and books or to chat.