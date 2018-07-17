Area youth take part in the C-U Kiwanis Tom Jones Challenger League's All-Star games at Eichelberger Field in Urbana on Tuesday, July 17, 2018.
-
Challenger League All-Stars 2018
Photographer: Rick Danzl
Alison Lee, right, clowns around with her buddy, University of Illinois softball player Taylor Edwards while playing infield during a C-U Kiwanis Tom Jones Challenger League's All-Star game at Eichelberger Field in Urbana on Tuesday, July 17, 2018.
-
Challenger League All-Stars 2018
Photographer: Rick Danzl
Alexander Woods sings the National Anthem prior to the start of the C-U Kiwanis Tom Jones Challenger League's All-Star games at Eichelberger Field in Urbana on Tuesday, July 17, 2018.
-
Challenger League All-Stars 2018
Photographer: Rick Danzl
Summer Nagele encourages a team mate who was batting while standing on third base during a C-U Kiwanis Tom Jones Challenger League's All-Star game at Eichelberger Field in Urbana on Tuesday, July 17, 2018.
-
Challenger League All-Stars 2018
Photographer: Rick Danzl
Maci-Jo Montgomery runs to first base after hitting the ball during a C-U Kiwanis Tom Jones Challenger League's All-Star game at Eichelberger Field in Urbana on Tuesday, July 17, 2018.
-
Challenger League All-Stars 2018
Photographer: Rick Danzl
Andrew Bregin connects for a hit during a C-U Kiwanis Tom Jones Challenger League's All-Star game at Eichelberger Field in Urbana on Tuesday, July 17, 2018.
-
Challenger League All-Stars 2018
Photographer: Rick Danzl
Joe Lindsey swings at a pitch during a C-U Kiwanis Tom Jones Challenger League's All-Star game at Eichelberger Field in Urbana on Tuesday, July 17, 2018.
-
Challenger League All-Stars 2018
Photographer: Rick Danzl
Luke Armstrong smiles as he stands on first base after getting a base hit during a C-U Kiwanis Tom Jones Challenger League's All-Star game at Eichelberger Field in Urbana on Tuesday, July 17, 2018.
-
Challenger League All-Stars 2018
Photographer: Rick Danzl
Harper Lilley smiles while standing in the batters box during a C-U Kiwanis Tom Jones Challenger League's All-Star game at Eichelberger Field in Urbana on Tuesday, July 17, 2018.
-
Challenger League All-Stars 2018
Photographer: Rick Danzl
Harper Lilley, 8, Champaign, raises her arms in celebration as she looks up at the crowd after scoring a run during a C-U Kiwanis Tom Jones Challenger League's All-Star game at Eichelberger Field in Urbana on Tuesday, July 17, 2018.
-
Challenger League All-Stars 2018
Photographer: Rick Danzl
Josie Lee scores a run during a C-U Kiwanis Tom Jones Challenger League's All-Star game at Eichelberger Field in Urbana on Tuesday, July 17, 2018.
-
Challenger League All-Stars 2018
Photographer: Rick Danzl
Sammy Beissmann eyes the ball while batting during a C-U Kiwanis Tom Jones Challenger League's All-Star game at Eichelberger Field in Urbana on Tuesday, July 17, 2018.
-
Challenger League All-Stars 2018
Photographer: Rick Danzl
Hylun Harrison is all smiles as he watches the ball he hit to the outfield during a C-U Kiwanis Tom Jones Challenger League's All-Star game at Eichelberger Field in Urbana on Tuesday, July 17, 2018.
-
Challenger League All-Stars 2018
Photographer: Rick Danzl
Maci-Jo Montgomery sweeps off home plate before leading off the second inning during a C-U Kiwanis Tom Jones Challenger League's All-Star game at Eichelberger Field in Urbana on Tuesday, July 17, 2018.
Shop & Chats
Login to shop for Deals and books or to chat.