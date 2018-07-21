Members of 2008 Rose Bowl team from the University of Illinois gather for a reunion at Memorial Stadium on Saturday July 21, 2018.
-
2008 Rose Bowl team reunion
Photographer: Rick Danzl
Ron Zook greets Juice Williams during a reunion at Memorial Stadium on Saturday July 21, 2018.
-
2008 Rose Bowl team reunion
Photographer: Rick Danzl
Denise Zook, left, looks at the baby of Michael Ware and wife during a reunion at Memorial Stadium.
-
2008 Rose Bowl team reunion
Photographer: Rick Danzl
Ron Zook shares a laugh with Juice Williams.
-
2008 Rose Bowl team reunion
Photographer: Rick Danzl
Ron Zook greets Doug Pilcher during a reunion at Memorial Stadium.
-
2008 Rose Bowl team reunion
Photographer: Rick Danzl
Michael Locksley presents Juice Williams a jersey during a reunion at Memorial Stadium on Saturday July 21, 2018 of the members of 2008 Rose Bowl team from the University of Illinois.
-
2008 Rose Bowl team reunion
Photographer: Rick Danzl
Michael Locksley, left, shares a laugh with Juice Williams on the field.
-
2008 Rose Bowl team reunion
Photographer: Rick Danzl
J Leman jokingly re-enacts a play made by a team mate years ago in the end zone, during a reunion at Memorial Stadium.
-
2008 Rose Bowl team reunion
Photographer: Rick Danzl
Team members visit on the field.
-
2008 Rose Bowl team reunion
Photographer: Rick Danzl
Team members greet each other before a group photo.
-
2008 Rose Bowl team reunion
Photographer: Rick Danzl
Team members line up for a group photo during a reunion at Memorial Stadium on Saturday July 21, 2018 of the members of 2008 Rose Bowl team from the University of Illinois.
-
2008 Rose Bowl team reunion
Photographer: Rick Danzl
Brit Miller, right, and J Lehman visit during a reunion at Memorial Stadium on Saturday July 21, 2018 of the members of 2008 Rose Bowl team from the University of Illinois.
-
2008 Rose Bowl team reunion
Photographer: Rick Danzl
Coach Ron Zook arrives with his wife Denise.
-
2008 Rose Bowl team reunion
Photographer: Rick Danzl
Team members line up for a group photo during a reunion at Memorial Stadium on Saturday July 21, 2018 of the members of 2008 Rose Bowl team from the University of Illinois.
Shop & Chats
Login to shop for Deals and books or to chat.