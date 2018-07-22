Camp Corral 2018

Children have fun at Camp Corral, a special summer camp program where the majority of attendees are the young sons and daughters of wounded warriors and members of Gold Star families.
-
Photographer: Stephen Haas/The News-Gazette
Photographs, drawings and handwritten messages from campers cover the "Wall of Heroes" in the Dining Hall during Camp Corral's "Hero Day" at the 4-H Memorial Camp in Allerton Park on Thursday, July 19, 2018, in Monticello.
-
Photographer: Stephen Haas/The News-Gazette
Maliah McCoy, 8, of Chicago, jumps out of the cab of an Illinois Army National Guard Light Medium Tactical Vehicle (LMTV) during Camp Corral's "Hero Day" at the 4-H Memorial Camp in Allerton Park Thursday, July 19, 2018, in Monticello.
-
Photographer: Stephen Haas/The News-Gazette
Photographs, drawings and handwritten messages from campers cover the "Wall of Heroes" in the Dining Hall during Camp Corral's "Hero Day" at the 4-H Memorial Camp in Allerton Park Thursday, July 19, 2018, in Monticello.
-
Photographer: Stephen Haas/The News-Gazette
Nathan Rodriguez, 12, of Warrensburg, Mo., learns how to apply camouflage face paint during Camp Corral's "Hero Day" at the 4-H Memorial Camp in Allerton Park Thursday, July 19, 2018, in Monticello.
-
Photographer: Stephen Haas/The News-Gazette
Spc. Alex Colliver, of Lincoln, with the Illinois Army National Guard 3637th Maintenance Company, talks to a group of campers about military PT (physical training) during Camp Corral's "Hero Day" at the 4-H Memorial Camp in Allerton Park Thursday, July 19, 2018, in Monticello.
-
Photographer: Stephen Haas/The News-Gazette
Dafne Tapia, of Crystal Lake, talks with campers at her table before eating lunch during Camp Corral's "Hero Day" at the 4-H Memorial Camp in Allerton Park Thursday, July 19, 2018, in Monticello. Tapia, now a camp counselor, previously attended as a camper.
-
Photographer: Stephen Haas/The News-Gazette
Photographs, drawings and handwritten messages from campers cover the "Wall of Heroes" in the Dining Hall during Camp Corral's "Hero Day" at the 4-H Memorial Camp in Allerton Park Thursday, July 19, 2018, in Monticello.
-
Photographer: Stephen Haas/The News-Gazette
Photographs, drawings and handwritten messages from campers cover the "Wall of Heroes" in the Dining Hall during Camp Corral's "Hero Day" at the 4-H Memorial Camp in Allerton Park Thursday, July 19, 2018, in Monticello.
-
Photographer: Stephen Haas/The News-Gazette
Photographs, drawings and handwritten messages from campers cover the "Wall of Heroes" in the Dining Hall during Camp Corral's "Hero Day" at the 4-H Memorial Camp in Allerton Park Thursday, July 19, 2018, in Monticello.
-
Photographer: Stephen Haas/The News-Gazette
Photographs, drawings and handwritten messages from campers cover the "Wall of Heroes" in the Dining Hall during Camp Corral's "Hero Day" at the 4-H Memorial Camp in Allerton Park Thursday, July 19, 2018, in Monticello.
-
Photographer: Stephen Haas/The News-Gazette
Josh Bushart, center, of Mattoon, helps lead a group of campers as they learn how to march in formation during Camp Corral's "Hero Day" at the 4-H Memorial Camp in Allerton Park Thursday, July 19, 2018, in Monticello. Bushart, now a camp counselor, previously attended as a camper.
-
Photographer: Stephen Haas/The News-Gazette
Campers run around the Arts & Crafts Building while learning about military physical training during Camp Corral's "Hero Day" at the 4-H Memorial Camp in Allerton Park Thursday, July 19, 2018, in Monticello.
Shop & Chats
Login to shop for Deals and books or to chat.