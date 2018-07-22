2018 Champaign County Fair Rodeo Night, featuring the Wooten Rodeo, Sunday, July 22, 2018 at the Champaign County Fair Grounds in Urbana.
-
Champaign County Fair Wooten Rodeo
Photographer: Holly Hart
Ben Davis (left) and Chase Adamson compete in the Team Roping at the Champaign County Fair. 2018 Champaign County Fair Rodeo Night, featuring the Wooten Rodeo, Sunday, July 22, 2018.
-
Champaign County Fair Wooten Rodeo
Photographer: Holly Hart
2018 Champaign County Fair Rodeo Night, featuring the Wooten Rodeo, Sunday, July 22, 2018.
-
Champaign County Fair Wooten Rodeo
Photographer: Holly Hart
Case Hayes, 4 years-old of North Salem, Indiana sits on the fence and watches the start of the Wooten Rodeo. 2018 Champaign County Fair Rodeo Night, featuring the Wooten Rodeo, Sunday, July 22, 2018.
-
Champaign County Fair Wooten Rodeo
Photographer: Holly Hart
2018 Champaign County Fair Rodeo Night, featuring the Wooten Rodeo, Sunday, July 22, 2018.
-
Champaign County Fair Wooten Rodeo
Photographer: Holly Hart
Wooten Rodeo Clown Rob Dennison entertains the crowd at the Champaign County Fair Grounds Sunday evening. 2018 Champaign County Fair Rodeo Night, featuring the Wooten Rodeo, Sunday, July 22, 2018.
-
Champaign County Fair Wooten Rodeo
Photographer: Holly Hart
Barrell Racing at the Wooten Rodeo. 2018 Champaign County Fair Rodeo Night, featuring the Wooten Rodeo, Sunday, July 22, 2018.
-
Champaign County Fair Wooten Rodeo
Photographer: Holly Hart
Cowboy Chase Adamson competes in the Steer Wrestling portion of the Wooten Rodeo. 2018 Champaign County Fair Rodeo Night, featuring the Wooten Rodeo, Sunday, July 22, 2018.
-
Champaign County Fair Wooten Rodeo
Photographer: Holly Hart
Dustin Jacobson participates in the Calf Roping at the Champaign County Fair Sunday evening. 2018 Champaign County Fair Rodeo Night, featuring the Wooten Rodeo, Sunday, July 22, 2018.
-
Champaign County Fair Wooten Rodeo
Photographer: Holly Hart
Rodeo fans try to stay dry during a rain shower. 2018 Champaign County Fair Rodeo Night, featuring the Wooten Rodeo, Sunday, July 22, 2018.
-
Champaign County Fair Wooten Rodeo
Photographer: Holly Hart
Barrell Racing at the Wooten Rodeo. 2018 Champaign County Fair Rodeo Night, featuring the Wooten Rodeo, Sunday, July 22, 2018.
-
Champaign County Fair Wooten Rodeo
Photographer: Holly Hart
Colton White works to say on a steer during the Wooten Rodeo at the Champaign County Fair. 2018 Champaign County Fair Rodeo Night, featuring the Wooten Rodeo, Sunday, July 22, 2018.
-
Champaign County Fair Wooten Rodeo
Photographer: Holly Hart
2018 Champaign County Fair Rodeo Night, featuring the Wooten Rodeo, Sunday, July 22, 2018.
-
Champaign County Fair Wooten Rodeo
Photographer: Holly Hart
Rodeo fans take in the Break-Away Roping at the Wooten Rodeo. 2018 Champaign County Fair Rodeo Night, featuring the Wooten Rodeo, Sunday, July 22, 2018.
-
Champaign County Fair Wooten Rodeo
Photographer: Holly Hart
2018 Champaign County Fair Rodeo Night, featuring the Wooten Rodeo, Sunday, July 22, 2018.
Shop & Chats
Login to shop for Deals and books or to chat.