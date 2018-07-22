Subscribe Log In Search Listen Now

Sunday, July 22, 2018 83 Today's Paper

On The Town: CFECI Gala 2018
| Subscribe

On The Town: CFECI Gala 2018

Sun, 07/22/2018 - 6:00am | Robin Scholz

The Community Foundation of East Central Illinois hosted its fourth annual Hearts of Gold Gala May 17, 2018, at the Champaign Country Club in Champaign. The event celebrated and honored seven local philanthropists making a difference in East Central Illinois.

Sections (1):Living