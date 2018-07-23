The Draft Horse and Mini Horse Show at the Champaign County Fair in Urbana on Monday, July 23, 2018. This was the first time a draft horse set foot on the Champaign County Fairground track since 1921, when a pair of Shires were displayed for the public.
-
Draft Horse and Mini Horse Show 2018
Photographer: Robin Scholz
Jacob Bough aboard Slade accepts his first place ribbon in the Ride a Draft class at the Draft Horse and Mini Horse Show at the champaign County Fair in Urbana on Monday, July 23, 2018.
-
Draft Horse and Mini Horse Show 2018
Photographer: Robin Scholz
Isaac Hamman, back, drives under the supervision of Cole Stadt to win the Junior Driver class at the Draft Horse and Mini Horse Show at the Champaign County Fair in Urbana on Monday, July 23, 2018.
-
Draft Horse and Mini Horse Show 2018
Photographer: Robin Scholz
Behind the scenes at the Draft Horse and Mini Horse Show at the champaign County Fair in Urbana on Monday, July 23, 2018.
-
Draft Horse and Mini Horse Show 2018
Photographer: Robin Scholz
Behind the scenes at the Draft Horse and Mini Horse Show at the champaign County Fair in Urbana on Monday, July 23, 2018.
-
Draft Horse and Mini Horse Show 2018
Photographer: Robin Scholz
Behind the scenes at the Draft Horse and Mini Horse Show at the champaign County Fair in Urbana on Monday, July 23, 2018.
-
Draft Horse and Mini Horse Show 2018
Photographer: Robin Scholz
Behind the scenes at the Draft Horse and Mini Horse Show at the champaign County Fair in Urbana on Monday, July 23, 2018.
-
Draft Horse and Mini Horse Show 2018
Photographer: Robin Scholz
Spectators watch from atop barrels at the Draft Horse and Mini Horse Show at the champaign County Fair in Urbana on Monday, July 23, 2018.
-
Draft Horse and Mini Horse Show 2018
Photographer: Robin Scholz
The Draft Horse and Mini Horse Show at the champaign County Fair in Urbana on Monday, July 23, 2018.
-
Draft Horse and Mini Horse Show 2018
Photographer: Robin Scholz
at the Draft Horse and Mini Horse Show at the champaign County Fair in Urbana on Monday, July 23, 2018.
-
Draft Horse and Mini Horse Show 2018
Photographer: Robin Scholz
The Draft Horse and Mini Horse Show at the champaign County Fair in Urbana on Monday, July 23, 2018.
-
Draft Horse and Mini Horse Show 2018
Photographer: Robin Scholz
The Draft Horse and Mini Horse Show at the champaign County Fair in Urbana on Monday, July 23, 2018.
-
Draft Horse and Mini Horse Show 2018
Photographer: Robin Scholz
Jim Eads of Oakland takes a knee as he works on the harness of Buttercup, a mini owned by Bayles Belgians and Miniatures, Gibson City, at the Draft Horse and Mini Horse Show at the champaign County Fair in Urbana on Monday, July 23, 2018.
-
Draft Horse and Mini Horse Show 2018
Photographer: Robin Scholz
Contestants wait for the start of the Ride a Draft Class at the Draft Horse and Mini Horse Show at the champaign County Fair in Urbana on Monday, July 23, 2018.
-
Draft Horse and Mini Horse Show 2018
Photographer: Robin Scholz
Contestants wait for the start of the Ride a Draft Class at the Draft Horse and Mini Horse Show at the champaign County Fair in Urbana on Monday, July 23, 2018.
-
Draft Horse and Mini Horse Show 2018
Photographer: Robin Scholz
Contestants compete in the Ride a Draft Class at the Draft Horse and Mini Horse Show at the champaign County Fair in Urbana on Monday, July 23, 2018.
-
Draft Horse and Mini Horse Show 2018
Photographer: Robin Scholz
Contestants compete in the Ride a Draft Class at the Draft Horse and Mini Horse Show at the champaign County Fair in Urbana on Monday, July 23, 2018.
-
Draft Horse and Mini Horse Show 2018
Photographer: Robin Scholz
Contestants compete in the Ride a Draft Class at the Draft Horse and Mini Horse Show at the champaign County Fair in Urbana on Monday, July 23, 2018.
-
Draft Horse and Mini Horse Show 2018
Photographer: Robin Scholz
Contestants wait for the start of the Ride a Draft Class at the Draft Horse and Mini Horse Show at the champaign County Fair in Urbana on Monday, July 23, 2018.
Shop & Chats
Login to shop for Deals and books or to chat.