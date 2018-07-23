Subscribe Log In Search Listen Now

Draft Horse and Mini Horse Show 2018
Mon, 07/23/2018 - 8:36pm | Robin Scholz

The Draft Horse and Mini Horse Show at the Champaign County Fair in Urbana on Monday, July 23, 2018. This was the first time a draft horse set foot on the Champaign County Fairground track since 1921, when a pair of Shires were displayed for the public.

