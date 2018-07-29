Subscribe Log In Search Listen Now

Sunday, July 29, 2018 83 Today's Paper

At home with Dr. Lynn Hassan Jones
| Subscribe

At home with Dr. Lynn Hassan Jones

Sun, 07/29/2018 - 7:00am | Stephen Haas

Dr. Lynn Hassan Jones gives a tour of her home during an interview Tuesday, July 24, 2018 in Champaign.

Sections (2):News, Local