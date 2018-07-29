At home with Dr. Lynn Hassan Jones

Dr. Lynn Hassan Jones gives a tour of her home during an interview Tuesday, July 24, 2018 in Champaign.
Dr. Lynn Hassan Jones talks while giving a tour of their home Tuesday, July 24, 2018 in Champaign.
Dr. Lynn Hassan Jones points out family photos on a bookcase in her husband's office at their home Tuesday, July 24, 2018 in Champaign.
Dr. Lynn Hassan Jones in the back yard of her home Tuesday, July 24, 2018 in Champaign.
Dr. Lynn Hassan Jones talks about watching movies with her husband in the theatre room of their home Tuesday, July 24, 2018 in Champaign.
Artwork from Anwar Hassan, one of Dr. Lynn Hassan Jones' children, is seen on the wall of the Jones' home Tuesday, July 24, 2018 in Champaign.
A view from the second floor of the Jones' home Tuesday, July 24, 2018 in Champaign.
A platinum record and two Grammy awards are seen on the wall at the Jones' home Tuesday, July 24, 2018 in Champaign.
An old photograph of University of Illinois Chancellor Robert Jones is seen in a frame on a bookcase in his home office Tuesday, July 24, 2018 in Champaign.
Dr. Lynn Hassan Jones at her home Tuesday, July 24, 2018 in Champaign.
