A behind-the-scene look at some of the work that happens in the basement underneath Krannert Art Museum Wednesday, July 25, 2018, on the University of Illinois campus in Champaign.
Illinois Underground: Krannert Art Museum
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Walter Wilson, design and installation specialist, puts a piece of artwork into a custom-made crate in the shop area of the Krannert Art Museum basement Wednesday, July 25, 2018, on the University of Illinois campus in Champaign.
Walter Wilson, design and installation specialist, cuts foam used for custom-made crates in the shop area of the Krannert Art Museum basement Wednesday, July 25, 2018, on the University of Illinois campus in Champaign.
Walter Wilson, left, and Tim Fox, design and installation specialists at Krannert Art Museum, wait for the freight elevator doors to open Wednesday, July 25, 2018, on the University of Illinois campus in Champaign.
Tools hang on the wall in the shop area in the Krannert Art Museum basement Wednesday, July 25, 2018, on the University of Illinois campus in Champaign.
Walter Wilson, design and installation specialist, talks about different methods of storage and shipping in the shop area of the Krannert Art Museum basement Wednesday, July 25, 2018, on the University of Illinois campus in Champaign.
A custom-made crate is seen in the shop area of the Krannert Art Museum basement Wednesday, July 25, 2018, on the University of Illinois campus in Champaign.
Tools are seen on a table in the mounting area of the Krannert Art Museum basement Wednesday, July 25, 2018, on the University of Illinois campus in Champaign.
Tools are seen in the shop area of the Krannert Art Museum basement Wednesday, July 25, 2018, on the University of Illinois campus in Champaign.
Walter Wilson, design and installation specialist, holds a piece of artwork in the shop area of the Krannert Art Museum basement Wednesday, July 25, 2018, on the University of Illinois campus in Champaign.
Different types of hardware are seen in the shop area of the Krannert Art Museum basement Wednesday, July 25, 2018, on the University of Illinois campus in Champaign.
Tim Fox, design and installation specialist, works with a ceramic plate for a future display in the mounting area of the Krannert Art Museum basement Wednesday, July 25, 2018, on the University of Illinois campus in Champaign.
Tim Fox, design and installation specialist, works with a ceramic plate for a future display in the mounting area of the Krannert Art Museum basement Wednesday, July 25, 2018, on the University of Illinois campus in Champaign.
Tim Fox, design and installation specialist, works with a ceramic plate for a future display in the mounting area of the Krannert Art Museum basement Wednesday, July 25, 2018, on the University of Illinois campus in Champaign.
