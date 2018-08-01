Mac Hodges, 73, of Andersonville, Ga., made an emergency landing of his biplane in rural Douglas County on Friday, July 28, 2018. A broken oil line was repaired at Jerry and Bev McGees' farm in rural Douglas County and Hodges was on his way Saturday afternoon.
Biplane makes emergency landing in Douglas County
Photographer: Chris McGee
A representative from the Federal Aviation Administration meets with Mac Hodges (right), 73, of Andersonville, Ga., after his biplane made an emergency landing in rural Douglas County.
Biplane makes emergency landing in Douglas County
Photographer: Chris McGee
Mac Hodges (right), 73, of Andersonville, Ga., checks his biplane after he made an emergency landing in rural Douglas County.
Biplane makes emergency landing in Douglas County
Photographer: Chris McGee
Andy Curry looking at Mac Hodges' biplane inside the farm shop of Jerry and Bev McGee after Mac Hodges, 73, of Andersonville, Ga., made an emergency landing in rural Douglas County
Biplane makes emergency landing in Douglas County
Photographer: Chris McGee
The view inside Mac Hodges' biplane after the Georgia pilot made an emergency landing in rural Douglas County.
Biplane makes emergency landing in Douglas County
Photographer: Chris McGee
People work on Mac Hodges' biplane after the Georgia man made an emergency landing in rural Douglas County.
Biplane makes emergency landing in Douglas County
Photographer: Chris McGee
People work on Mac Hodges' biplane after the Georgia man made an emergency landing in rural Douglas County.
Biplane makes emergency landing in Douglas County
Photographer: Chris McGee
A friend looks at the engine of Mac Hodges' biplane after the Georgia man made an emergency landing in rural Douglas County.
Biplane makes emergency landing in Douglas County
Photographer: Chris McGee
Mac Hodges takes off in his biplane after the Georgia man made an emergency landing in rural Douglas County.
