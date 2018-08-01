Subscribe Log In Search Listen Now

Biplane makes emergency landing in Douglas County
Wed, 08/01/2018 - 6:00am | Robin Scholz

Mac Hodges, 73, of Andersonville, Ga., made an emergency landing of his biplane in rural Douglas County on Friday, July 28, 2018. A broken oil line was repaired at Jerry and Bev McGees' farm in rural Douglas County and Hodges was on his way Saturday afternoon.

Sections (2):News, Local