Subscribe Log In Search Listen Now

Thursday, August 2, 2018 83 Today's Paper

UI Soccer Media Day 2018
| Subscribe

UI Soccer Media Day 2018

Wed, 08/01/2018 - 6:34pm | Stephen Haas

Athletes from the University of Illinois soccer team met with reporters and posed for photos on the field at Illinois Soccer Stadium during soccer media day Wednesday, Aug. 1, 2018, on the University of Illinois campus in Champaign.

Sections (3):Illini Sports, Sports, Soccer