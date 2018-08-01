UI Soccer Media Day 2018

Athletes from the University of Illinois soccer team met with reporters and posed for photos on the field at Illinois Soccer Stadium during soccer media day Wednesday, Aug. 1, 2018, on the University of Illinois campus in Champaign.
-
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Illinois forward Maeve Riordan (31) and defender Ashleigh Lefevre (16) react after accidentally walking into the background of another player's photo shoot on the field at Illinois Soccer Stadium during women's soccer media day Wednesday, Aug. 1, 2018, on the University of Illinois campus in Champaign.
-
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Illinois players joke around while waiting for their turns during a photo shoot on the field at Illinois Soccer Stadium for women's soccer media day Wednesday, Aug. 1, 2018, on the University of Illinois campus in Champaign.
-
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Illinois players jump for a loose ball during a photo shoot on the field at Illinois Soccer Stadium during women's soccer media day Wednesday, Aug. 1, 2018, on the University of Illinois campus in Champaign.
-
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Illinois midfielder Maggie Hillman (27) and goalkeeper Sami Sample (0) change shoes after a photo shoot on the field at Illinois Soccer Stadium during women's soccer media day Wednesday, Aug. 1, 2018, on the University of Illinois campus in Champaign.
-
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Illinois defender Ashleigh Lefevre (16) and forward Maeve Riordan (31) change shoes on the field at Illinois Soccer Stadium during women's soccer media day Wednesday, Aug. 1, 2018, on the University of Illinois campus in Champaign.
-
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Illinois head coach Janet Rayfield talks with reporters on the field at Illinois Soccer Stadium during women's soccer media day Wednesday, Aug. 1, 2018, on the University of Illinois campus in Champaign.
-
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Illinois head coach Janet Rayfield talks with reporters on the field at Illinois Soccer Stadium during women's soccer media day Wednesday, Aug. 1, 2018, on the University of Illinois campus in Champaign.
-
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Illinois midfielder Katie Murray (26) and goalkeeper Jaelyn Cunningham (30) talk with reporters on the field at Illinois Soccer Stadium during women's soccer media day Wednesday, Aug. 1, 2018, on the University of Illinois campus in Champaign.
-
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Illinois defender Lauren Smitherman (24) films a segment during women's soccer media day in the Fighting Illini Productions video studio at the Bielfeldt Athletics Administration building Wednesday, Aug. 1, 2018, on the University of Illinois campus in Champaign.
-
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Illinois forward Katie Le (6) films a segment during women's soccer media day in the Fighting Illini Productions video studio at the Bielfeldt Athletics Administration building Wednesday, Aug. 1, 2018, on the University of Illinois campus in Champaign.
-
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Illinois midfielder Maggie Hillman (27) tries to keep a serious face while filming during women's soccer media day in the Fighting Illini Productions video studio at the Bielfeldt Athletics Administration building Wednesday, Aug. 1, 2018, on the University of Illinois campus in Champaign.
-
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Illinois forward Katie Le (6) films a segment during women's soccer media day in the Fighting Illini Productions video studio at the Bielfeldt Athletics Administration building Wednesday, Aug. 1, 2018, on the University of Illinois campus in Champaign.
-
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Illinois midfielder Jayna Fittipaldo (19) and midfielder Haley Singer (13) film a segment during women's soccer media day in the Fighting Illini Productions video studio at the Bielfeldt Athletics Administration building Wednesday, Aug. 1, 2018, on the University of Illinois campus in Champaign.
-
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Illinois goalkeeper Elizabeth Cablk (1) films a segment with Joel Schmidt, of Fighting Illini Productions, during women's soccer media day in a video studio in the Bielfeldt Athletics Administration building Wednesday, Aug. 1, 2018, on the University of Illinois campus in Champaign.
-
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Illinois goalkeeper Sami Sample (0) films a segment during women's soccer media day in the Fighting Illini Productions video studio at the Bielfeldt Athletics Administration building Wednesday, Aug. 1, 2018, on the University of Illinois campus in Champaign.
-
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Illinois forward Meredith Johnson-Monfort (14), defender Erin McKeown (17), forward Makena Silber (20), defender Kendra Pasquale (12) and midfielder Katelynn Buescher (22) watch a teammate film a segment during women's soccer media day in the Fighting Illini Productions video studio at the Bielfeldt Athletics Administration building Wednesday, Aug. 1, 2018, on the University of Illinois campus in Champaign.
-
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Illinois defender Ashley Cathro (33), midfielder Amaya Ellis (2) and forward Lauren Stibich (35) wait in the hallway outside of the Fighting Illini Productions video studio during women's soccer media day in the Bielfeldt Athletics Administration building Wednesday, Aug. 1, 2018, on the University of Illinois campus in Champaign.
-
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Illinois players wait for their turns during a photo shoot on the field at Illinois Soccer Stadium for women's soccer media day Wednesday, Aug. 1, 2018, on the University of Illinois campus in Champaign.
-
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Illinois forward Katie Le (6), midfielder Madi Wolfbauer (5), midfielder Hope Breslin (10), midfielder Jayna Fittipaldo (19) and midfielder Maggie Hillman (27) pose for photo in between portrait stations on the field at Illinois Soccer Stadium during women's soccer media day Wednesday, Aug. 1, 2018, on the University of Illinois campus in Champaign.
-
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Illinois forward Maeve Riordan (31) juggles the ball during a photo shoot on the field at Illinois Soccer Stadium during women's soccer media day Wednesday, Aug. 1, 2018, on the University of Illinois campus in Champaign.
-
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Illinois midfielder Amaya Ellis (2) kicks to a teammate during a photo shoot on the field at Illinois Soccer Stadium during women's soccer media day Wednesday, Aug. 1, 2018, on the University of Illinois campus in Champaign.
-
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Illinois forward Meredith Johnson-Monfort (14) reacts after a stray kick during a photo shoot on the field at Illinois Soccer Stadium during women's soccer media day Wednesday, Aug. 1, 2018, on the University of Illinois campus in Champaign.
-
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Illinois defender Erin McKeown (17) poses during a photo shoot on the field at Illinois Soccer Stadium during women's soccer media day Wednesday, Aug. 1, 2018, on the University of Illinois campus in Champaign.
-
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Illinois forward Makena Silber (20) and defender Erin McKeown (17) try to make a teammate laugh during a photo shoot on the field at Illinois Soccer Stadium during women's soccer media day Wednesday, Aug. 1, 2018, on the University of Illinois campus in Champaign.
-
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Illinois defender Ashleigh Lefevre (16) talks with a reporter on the field at Illinois Soccer Stadium during women's soccer media day Wednesday, Aug. 1, 2018, on the University of Illinois campus in Champaign.
-
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Illinois midfielder Hope Breslin (10) laughs while filming a segment during women's soccer media day in the Fighting Illini Productions video studio at the Bielfeldt Athletics Administration building Wednesday, Aug. 1, 2018, on the University of Illinois campus in Champaign.
-
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Illinois goalkeeper Elizabeth Cablk (1) films a segment during women's soccer media day in the Fighting Illini Productions video studio at the Bielfeldt Athletics Administration building Wednesday, Aug. 1, 2018, on the University of Illinois campus in Champaign.
