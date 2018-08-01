Subscribe Log In Search Listen Now

Wednesday, August 1, 2018 83 Today's Paper

UI Women's Soccer Media Day 2018
| Subscribe

UI Women's Soccer Media Day 2018

Wed, 08/01/2018 - 6:34pm | Stephen Haas

Athletes from the University of Illinois women's soccer team met with reporters and posed for photos on the field at Illinois Soccer Stadium during women's soccer media day Wednesday, Aug. 1, 2018, on the University of Illinois campus in Champaign.

Sections (3):Illini Sports, Sports, Soccer