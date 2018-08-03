UI Football Camp 2018: Day 1

Photos from the first day of Illinois football training camp at the Campus Rec Fields Friday, Aug. 3, 2018, on the University of Illinois campus in Urbana.
Illinois defensive back Tony Adams (6) stretches during the first day of Illinois football training camp at the Campus Rec Fields Friday, Aug. 3, 2018, on the University of Illinois campus in Urbana.
Illinois quarterback Cam Miller (16), quarterback A.J. Bush (10), quarterback Matthew Robinson (12), quarterback Drake Davis (14) and quarterback Cam Thomas (10) on the field during the first day of Illinois football training camp at the Campus Rec Fields Friday, Aug. 3, 2018, on the University of Illinois campus in Urbana.
Illinois quarterback Matthew Robinson (12) protects the ball during a gauntlet exercise on the first day of Illinois football training camp at the Campus Rec Fields Friday, Aug. 3, 2018, on the University of Illinois campus in Urbana.
Illinois offensive coordinator Rod Smith calls out during the first day of Illinois football training camp at the Campus Rec Fields Friday, Aug. 3, 2018, on the University of Illinois campus in Urbana.
Illinois quarterback M.J. Rivers II (8) protects the ball during a gauntlet exercise on the first day of Illinois football training camp at the Campus Rec Fields Friday, Aug. 3, 2018, on the University of Illinois campus in Urbana.
Illinois quarterback Cam Miller (16) protects the ball during a gauntlet exercise on the first day of Illinois football training camp at the Campus Rec Fields Friday, Aug. 3, 2018, on the University of Illinois campus in Urbana.
Illinois quarterback Cam Miller (16) holds onto two footballs under pressure from quarterback Cam Thomas (10) during a gauntlet exercise on the first day of Illinois football training camp at the Campus Rec Fields Friday, Aug. 3, 2018, on the University of Illinois campus in Urbana.
Illinois quarterback Coran Taylor (7) goes through a gauntlet of quarterbacks during the first day of Illinois football training camp at the Campus Rec Fields Friday, Aug. 3, 2018, on the University of Illinois campus in Urbana.
Illinois men's basketball coach Brad Underwood watches during the first day of Illinois football training camp at the Campus Rec Fields Friday, Aug. 3, 2018, on the University of Illinois campus in Urbana.
Illinois linebacker Dele Harding (9) goes through a drill during the first day of Illinois football training camp at the Campus Rec Fields Friday, Aug. 3, 2018, on the University of Illinois campus in Urbana.
Fans watch through the fence during the first day of Illinois football training camp at the Campus Rec Fields Friday, Aug. 3, 2018, on the University of Illinois campus in Urbana.
Illinois wide receiver Mike Dudek (18) stretches during the first day of Illinois football training camp at the Campus Rec Fields Friday, Aug. 3, 2018, on the University of Illinois campus in Urbana.
Illinois defensive back Nate Hobbs (8) leads a group of players up the hill during the first day of Illinois football training camp at the Campus Rec Fields Friday, Aug. 3, 2018, on the University of Illinois campus in Urbana.
Illinois running back Reggie Corbin (2) runs the ball during the first day of Illinois football training camp at the Campus Rec Fields Friday, Aug. 3, 2018, on the University of Illinois campus in Urbana.
Illinois wide receiver Mike Dudek (18) runs the ball during the first day of Illinois football training camp at the Campus Rec Fields Friday, Aug. 3, 2018, on the University of Illinois campus in Urbana.
Illinois defensive back Bennett Williams (4) goes through an exercise during the first day of Illinois football training camp at the Campus Rec Fields Friday, Aug. 3, 2018, on the University of Illinois campus in Urbana.
Illinois offensive lineman Preston Engel (58) and offensive lineman Doug Kramer (65) go through a drill during the first day of Illinois football training camp at the Campus Rec Fields Friday, Aug. 3, 2018, on the University of Illinois campus in Urbana.
Illinois linebacker Jake Hansen (35) runs onto the field with linebacker Jacob Hollins (47), linebacker Khalan Tolson (45) and linebacker Dele Harding (9) during the first day of Illinois football training camp at the Campus Rec Fields Friday, Aug. 3, 2018, on the University of Illinois campus in Urbana.
Illinois defensive lineman Jamal Milan (55) trains during the first day of Illinois football training camp at the Campus Rec Fields Friday, Aug. 3, 2018, on the University of Illinois campus in Urbana.
Illinois quarterback A.J. Bush (1), quarterback Cam Thomas (10) and quarterback Coran Taylor (7) talk on the field during the first day of Illinois football training camp at the Campus Rec Fields Friday, Aug. 3, 2018, on the University of Illinois campus in Urbana.
Illinois wide receiver Mike Dudek (18) pulls in a pass under pressure from defensive back Christian Bobak (29) during the first day of Illinois football training camp at the Campus Rec Fields Friday, Aug. 3, 2018, on the University of Illinois campus in Urbana.
Illinois running back Ra'Von Bonner (21) takes the handoff from quarterback Cam Thomas (10) during the first day of Illinois football training camp at the Campus Rec Fields Friday, Aug. 3, 2018, on the University of Illinois campus in Urbana.
Illinois quarterback Cam Miller (16) throws during the first day of Illinois football training camp at the Campus Rec Fields Friday, Aug. 3, 2018, on the University of Illinois campus in Urbana.
Illinois wide receiver Justice Williams (32) protects the ball from the reach of defensive back Ron Hardge III (23) during the first day of Illinois football training camp at the Campus Rec Fields Friday, Aug. 3, 2018, on the University of Illinois campus in Urbana.
Illinois quarterback A.J. Bush (1) runs the ball during the first day of Illinois football training camp at the Campus Rec Fields Friday, Aug. 3, 2018, on the University of Illinois campus in Urbana.
Illinois quarterback M.J. Rivers II (8) hands off to running back Kenyon Sims (22) during the first day of Illinois football training camp at the Campus Rec Fields Friday, Aug. 3, 2018, on the University of Illinois campus in Urbana.
Illinois head coach Lovie Smith calls out during the first day of Illinois football training camp at the Campus Rec Fields Friday, Aug. 3, 2018, on the University of Illinois campus in Urbana.
Illinois wide receiver Sam Mays (9) runs the ball against Illinois defensive back Bennett Williams (4) during the first day of Illinois football training camp at the Campus Rec Fields Friday, Aug. 3, 2018, on the University of Illinois campus in Urbana.
Illinois wide receiver Ricky Smalling (4) runs the ball under pressure from linebacker Jake Hansen (35) and Illinois defensive lineman Bobby Roundtree (97) during the first day of Illinois football training camp at the Campus Rec Fields Friday, Aug. 3, 2018, on the University of Illinois campus in Urbana.
Illinois quarterback Cam Thomas (10) passes during the first day of Illinois football training camp at the Campus Rec Fields Friday, Aug. 3, 2018, on the University of Illinois campus in Urbana.
Illinois head coach Lovie Smith on the field during the first day of Illinois football training camp at the Campus Rec Fields Friday, Aug. 3, 2018, on the University of Illinois campus in Urbana.
Illinois quarterbacks on the field during the first day of Illinois football training camp at the Campus Rec Fields Friday, Aug. 3, 2018, on the University of Illinois campus in Urbana.
Illinois wide receiver Mike Dudek (18) talks with offensive coordinator Rod Smith during the first day of Illinois football training camp at the Campus Rec Fields Friday, Aug. 3, 2018, on the University of Illinois campus in Urbana.
Illinois quarterback A.J. Bush (1) looks for an open play during the first day of Illinois football training camp at the Campus Rec Fields Friday, Aug. 3, 2018, on the University of Illinois campus in Urbana.
Illinois quarterback Matthew Robinson (12) calls out a play during the first day of Illinois football training camp at the Campus Rec Fields Friday, Aug. 3, 2018, on the University of Illinois campus in Urbana.
Illinois quarterback Matthew Robinson (12) hands off to running back Reggie Corbin (2) during the first day of Illinois football training camp at the Campus Rec Fields Friday, Aug. 3, 2018, on the University of Illinois campus in Urbana.
Illinois head coach Lovie Smith talks to players during the first day of Illinois football training camp at the Campus Rec Fields Friday, Aug. 3, 2018, on the University of Illinois campus in Urbana.
Illinois quarterback M.J. Rivers II (8) runs the ball during the first day of Illinois football training camp at the Campus Rec Fields Friday, Aug. 3, 2018, on the University of Illinois campus in Urbana.
Illinois quarterback Cam Miller (16) hands off to running back Kenyon Sims (22) during the first day of Illinois football training camp at the Campus Rec Fields Friday, Aug. 3, 2018, on the University of Illinois campus in Urbana.
Equipment coordinator Trent Chestnut controls the game clock during the first day of Illinois football training camp at the Campus Rec Fields Friday, Aug. 3, 2018, on the University of Illinois campus in Urbana.
Illinois quarterback Cam Thomas (10) takes a break on the field during the first day of Illinois football training camp at the Campus Rec Fields Friday, Aug. 3, 2018, on the University of Illinois campus in Urbana.
Illinois defensive back Bennett Williams (4) during the first day of Illinois football training camp at the Campus Rec Fields Friday, Aug. 3, 2018, on the University of Illinois campus in Urbana.
Illinois defensive back Bennett Williams (4) on the field during the first day of Illinois football training camp at the Campus Rec Fields Friday, Aug. 3, 2018, on the University of Illinois campus in Urbana.
Illinois wide receiver Justice Williams (32) watches a play during the first day of Illinois football training camp at the Campus Rec Fields Friday, Aug. 3, 2018, on the University of Illinois campus in Urbana.
Illinois quarterback Coran Taylor (7) passes during the first day of Illinois football training camp at the Campus Rec Fields Friday, Aug. 3, 2018, on the University of Illinois campus in Urbana.
Illinois wide receiver Mike Dudek (18) on the field during the first day of Illinois football training camp at the Campus Rec Fields Friday, Aug. 3, 2018, on the University of Illinois campus in Urbana.
Illinois wide receiver Shaedon Meadors (6) runs the ball during the first day of Illinois football training camp at the Campus Rec Fields Friday, Aug. 3, 2018, on the University of Illinois campus in Urbana.
Illinois defensive back Kendall Smith (17) and defensive lineman Owen Carney Jr. (99) celebrate after an interception during the first day of Illinois football training camp at the Campus Rec Fields Friday, Aug. 3, 2018, on the University of Illinois campus in Urbana.
Offensive coordinator Rod Smith talks with players during the first day of Illinois football training camp at the Campus Rec Fields Friday, Aug. 3, 2018, on the University of Illinois campus in Urbana.
Illinois quarterback Coran Taylor (7) runs onto the field during the first day of Illinois football training camp at the Campus Rec Fields Friday, Aug. 3, 2018, on the University of Illinois campus in Urbana.
