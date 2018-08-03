The Little Miss and Little Mister contest at Villa Grove Ag Days in downtown Villa Grove on Friday, August 3, 2018.
Villa Grove Little Miss and Little Mister 2018
Photographer: Robin Scholz
Little Miss contestants, L-R-Kyndal Paquin, Adalyn Vail, Lela Reese Prosser and Tatum Pearcy hold hands as they wait to go onstage during the Little Miss and Little Mister contest at Villa Grove Ag Days in downtown Villa Grove on Friday, August 3, 2018.Paquin was eventually named Little Miss.
Villa Grove Little Miss and Little Mister 2018
Photographer: Robin Scholz
Director Elizabeth Nieto tries to get Little Mister contestant Roman Renfrow to wait for his turn on stage during the Little Miss and Little Mister contest at Villa Grove Ag Days in downtown Villa Grove on Friday, August 3, 2018.
Villa Grove Little Miss and Little Mister 2018
Photographer: Robin Scholz
Kyndal Paquin smiles at the audience as she is named Little Miss during the Little Miss and Little Mister contest at Villa Grove Ag Days in downtown Villa Grove on Friday, August 3, 2018.
Villa Grove Little Miss and Little Mister 2018
Photographer: Robin Scholz
Little Miss Kyndal Paquin and Little Mister Tripp Adkins pose for a picture following the Little Miss and Little Mister contest at Villa Grove Ag Days in downtown Villa Grove on Friday, August 3, 2018.
Villa Grove Little Miss and Little Mister 2018
Photographer: Robin Scholz
Royalty at Villa Grove Ag Days in downtown Villa Grove on Friday, August 3, 2018.
Villa Grove Little Miss and Little Mister 2018
Photographer: Robin Scholz
Little Miss contestants L-R- Olivia Diedrich, Quinn Chapman and Kyndal Paquin react to the playing of the National Anthem during the Little Miss and Little Mister contest at Villa Grove Ag Days in downtown Villa Grove on Friday, August 3, 2018.
Villa Grove Little Miss and Little Mister 2018
Photographer: Robin Scholz
Jayce White gets some encouragement before the Little Miss and Little Mister contest at Villa Grove Ag Days in downtown Villa Grove on Friday, August 3, 2018.
Villa Grove Little Miss and Little Mister 2018
Photographer: Robin Scholz
Parents stand with their entrants before the Little Miss and Little Mister contest at Villa Grove Ag Days in downtown Villa Grove on Friday, August 3, 2018.
Villa Grove Little Miss and Little Mister 2018
Photographer: Robin Scholz
Little Miss runner up Abigail Farris has problems with the bright sun during the Little Miss and Little Mister contest at Villa Grove Ag Days in downtown Villa Grove on Friday, August 3, 2018.
Villa Grove Little Miss and Little Mister 2018
Photographer: Robin Scholz
Little Miss contestants, L-R-Kyndal Paquin, Adalyn Vail, Lela Reese Prosser and Tatum Pearcy hold hands during the Little Miss and Little Mister contest at Villa Grove Ag Days in downtown Villa Grove on Friday, August 3, 2018.
Villa Grove Little Miss and Little Mister 2018
Photographer: Robin Scholz
Little Miss contestants hold hands as they wait to go onstage during the Little Miss and Little Mister contest at Villa Grove Ag Days in downtown Villa Grove on Friday, August 3, 2018.Paquin was eventually named Little Miss.
Villa Grove Little Miss and Little Mister 2018
Photographer: Robin Scholz
Little Mister contestants, L-R-Levi Pike, Coby Conner, Johnathan Mitsdarfer, Roman Renfrow, Jayce White,Tripp Adkins and Landon Darr take the stage during the Little Miss and Little Mister contest at Villa Grove Ag Days in downtown Villa Grove on Friday, August 3, 2018.
Villa Grove Little Miss and Little Mister 2018
Photographer: Robin Scholz
Little Miss contestants, L-R-Olivia Diedrich, Quinn Chapman, Kyndal Paquin and Adalyn Vail look at the crowd during the Little Miss and Little Mister contest at Villa Grove Ag Days in downtown Villa Grove on Friday, August 3, 2018.
