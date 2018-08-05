Subscribe Log In Search Listen Now

Significant Structures: Busey Block house
Sun, 08/05/2018 - 7:00am | The News-Gazette

Randy Kangas and Suzanne Bissonnette own the brick Italianate house at 804 W. Main St., U, probably the most majestic of several constructed circa 1870 as part of a cluster owned by the Busey family.