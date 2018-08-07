Photos from the fourth day of Illinois football training camp at the Campus Rec Fields Tuesday, Aug. 7, 2018, on the University of Illinois campus in Urbana.
UI Football Camp 2018: Day 4
Photographer: Rick Danzl
WR Sam Mays catches a pass while being defended by DB Nate Hobbs on the fourth day of Illinois football training camp at the Campus Rec Fields Saturday, Aug. 4, 2018, on the University of Illinois campus in Urbana.
Nick Allegretti, left, tangles with Lere Oladipo on the fourth day of Illinois football training camp at the Campus Rec Fields Saturday, Aug. 4, 2018, on the University of Illinois campus in Urbana.
Deon Pate between drills on the fourth day of Illinois football training camp at the Campus Rec Fields Saturday, Aug. 4, 2018, on the University of Illinois campus in Urbana.
WR Carlos Sandy hauls in a pass on the fourth day of Illinois football training camp at the Campus Rec Fields Saturday, Aug. 4, 2018, on the University of Illinois campus in Urbana.
OL Doug Kramer (65) walks on the field with his line mates on the fourth day of Illinois football training camp at the Campus Rec Fields Saturday, Aug. 4, 2018, on the University of Illinois campus in Urbana.
Lovie Smith on the fourth day of Illinois football training camp at the Campus Rec Fields Saturday, Aug. 4, 2018, on the University of Illinois campus in Urbana.
Lovie Smith on the fourth day of Illinois football training camp at the Campus Rec Fields Saturday, Aug. 4, 2018, on the University of Illinois campus in Urbana.
RB Reggie Corbin runs the ball on the fourth day of Illinois football training camp at the Campus Rec Fields Saturday, Aug. 4, 2018, on the University of Illinois campus in Urbana.
QB Cam Thomas pitches the ball on the fourth day of Illinois football training camp at the Campus Rec Fields Saturday, Aug. 4, 2018, on the University of Illinois campus in Urbana.
QB M.J. Rivers II is chased by DL Jamal Woods on the fourth day of Illinois football training camp at the Campus Rec Fields Saturday, Aug. 4, 2018, on the University of Illinois campus in Urbana.
DL Owen Carney Jr. between drills on the fourth day of Illinois football training camp at the Campus Rec Fields Saturday, Aug. 4, 2018, on the University of Illinois campus in Urbana.
DB Cameron Watkins on the fourth day of Illinois football training camp at the Campus Rec Fields Saturday, Aug. 4, 2018, on the University of Illinois campus in Urbana.
DL Owen Carney Jr. runs with the ball he picked up that was fumbled on the fourth day of Illinois football training camp at the Campus Rec Fields Saturday, Aug. 4, 2018, on the University of Illinois campus in Urbana.
WR Mike Dudek follows a block after making a catch on the fourth day of Illinois football training camp at the Campus Rec Fields Saturday, Aug. 4, 2018, on the University of Illinois campus in Urbana.
LB Milo Eifler on the fourth day of Illinois football training camp at the Campus Rec Fields Saturday, Aug. 4, 2018, on the University of Illinois campus in Urbana.
WR Carmoni Green (5) and QB AJ Bush (1) on the fourth day of Illinois football training camp at the Campus Rec Fields Saturday, Aug. 4, 2018, on the University of Illinois campus in Urbana.
DL Jamal Woods (91) during a break on the fourth day of Illinois football training camp at the Campus Rec Fields Saturday, Aug. 4, 2018, on the University of Illinois campus in Urbana.
Offensive Coordinator/Quarterbacks Coach Rod Smith talks with QB Cam Thomas during the fourth day of Illinois football training camp at the Campus Rec Fields Saturday, Aug. 4, 2018, on the University of Illinois campus in Urbana.
LB Milo Eifler on the fourth day of Illinois football training camp at the Campus Rec Fields Saturday, Aug. 4, 2018, on the University of Illinois campus in Urbana.
Offensive Line Coach Luke Butkus on the fourth day of Illinois football training camp at the Campus Rec Fields Saturday, Aug. 4, 2018, on the University of Illinois campus in Urbana.
OL Vederian Lowe on the fourth day of Illinois football training camp at the Campus Rec Fields Saturday, Aug. 4, 2018, on the University of Illinois campus in Urbana.
WR Mike Dudek on the fourth day of Illinois football training camp at the Campus Rec Fields Saturday, Aug. 4, 2018, on the University of Illinois campus in Urbana.
OL Doug Kramer prepares to snap the ball on the fourth day of Illinois football training camp at the Campus Rec Fields Saturday, Aug. 4, 2018, on the University of Illinois campus in Urbana.
DL Deon Pate on the fourth day of Illinois football training camp at the Campus Rec Fields Saturday, Aug. 4, 2018, on the University of Illinois campus in Urbana.
