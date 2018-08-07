Subscribe Log In Search Listen Now

Tuesday, August 7, 2018 83 Today's Paper

UI Football Camp 2018: Day 4
| Subscribe

UI Football Camp 2018: Day 4

Tue, 08/07/2018 - 4:59pm | Rick Danzl

Photos from the fourth day of Illinois football training camp at the Campus Rec Fields Tuesday, Aug. 7, 2018, on the University of Illinois campus in Urbana.