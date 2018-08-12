A look back at Urbana's first public park, christened in 1907.
-
The Way We Were: Crystal Lake Park
Photographer: Urbana Free Library
The Crystal Lake Boathouse is shown about 1910, with the waterslide visible to the right.
-
The Way We Were: Crystal Lake Park
Photographer: Courtesy of John Thompson
Crew members who dug out Crystal Lake stand on a two-story houseboat that was assembled on site. The crew lived in the floating quarters.
-
The Way We Were: Crystal Lake Park
Photographer: Champaign County Historical Archives
The Crystal Lake Park swimming pool and bathhouse are shown from the air in the 1950s.
-
The Way We Were: Crystal Lake Park
Photographer: Robert K. O'Daniell
Ling Ji, left and Xuekan Gu, carrying daughter Joy Gu, 3, walk through Crystal Lake Park on Tuesday morning, Nov. 13, 2001, while passing through Urbana on their way back to Chicago at the end of vacation.
-
The Way We Were: Crystal Lake Park
Photographer: Heather Coit
Rachel Simmons, 4, enjoys a ride around the pool as she holds onto her cousin Elisha Polk at a busy Crystal Lake Pool on Monday, JUne 18, 2001, in Urbana
-
The Way We Were: Crystal Lake Park
Photographer: Heather Coit
University of Illinois senior Anne Gosselin, left, checks out the minnows and other creekbed animals that her classmate, junior James Graf, a junior, collected Monday afternoon, Oct. 8, 2001, at Crystal Lake Park in Urbana. Both were members of teaching assistant Mosheh Wolf's basic ecology class, which walked through mud and water to find wildlife and compare the effects of city water on them against other water sources running through the area.
-
The Way We Were: Crystal Lake Park
Photographer: Robin Scholz
No Secret Band member Jesse Francis, left, plays the fiddle while bandmate Tim Frazier plays the guitar Tuesday evening, July 2, 2002, at Crystal Lake Pool in Urbana. The pool had different bands play each Tuesday night.
-
The Way We Were: Crystal Lake Park
Photographer: John Dixon
Derek Martin of Savoy pushes rubber ducks away from the shore of Crystal Lake before climbing on his Jet Ski to slosh thousands of them toward the finish line Saturday, May 4, 2002, during the annual duck race to benefit the Don Moyer Boys and Girls Club at Crystal Lake Park in Urbana.
-
The Way We Were: Crystal Lake Park
Photographer: Heather Coit
Amy Crocket help daughter Alexia, 2, prepare her fishing line as Alexia's brothers, Demetrius, 4, lower center, and Diamonte, 5, learn the art of fishing from their father, Diamonte Sr., on Friday, April 19, 2002, at Crystal Lake Park in Urbana.
-
The Way We Were: Crystal Lake Park
Photographer: Heather Coit
Emma Jones, 3 1/2, of Urbana follows an anxious goose around the grounds at Crystal Lake Park as she tries to meet her goal of getting the birds to eat out of her hand Wednesday, March 6, 2002, in Urbana.
-
The Way We Were: Crystal Lake Park
Photographer: John Dixon
Urbana Park District maintenance workers Shane Newell, top, and Keith Ewerks, both of Philo, repair the bottom of Crystal Lake Pool on Monday April 15, 2002, in Urbana. The two men said they were performing annual maintenance on the pool bottom, chipping away blistering plaster and patching it again.
-
The Way We Were: Crystal Lake Park
Photographer: John Dixon
Kim Johnson of Champaign reaches up to grab a leaf from a tree as she talks with Andrew Smith of Urbana while they sit on the railing of a footbridge Monday, July 1, 2002, at Crystal Lake Park in Urbana. The two were sitting in the shade to shield themselves from the hot afternoon sun.
-
The Way We Were: Crystal Lake Park
Photographer: John Dixon
Marcus Johnston, left and his new bride, Isobel, enjoy a newlywed kiss in a paddle boat in front of their wedding guests on the bridge above after they were married Thursday, June 30, 2005, at Crystal Lake Park in Urbana. The wedding featured traditional Jewish blessings, but strayed from tradition with Marcus wearing a kilt and Isobel wearing a Sari. Isobel grew up in Urbana but she and Marcus then lived in Mussoorie, India.
-
The Way We Were: Crystal Lake Park
Photographer: Robert O'Daniell
University of Illinois students Jacob Mitchell, left, and Kelly McIntosh take a day off from planning their wedding to relax Sunday, May 19, 2009, at Crystal Lake Park in Urbana. The pair were to wed the next Sunday at Allerton Park.
-
The Way We Were: Crystal Lake Park
Photographer: Robin Scholz
Geese are shown in front of a 'No Swimming' sign Wednesday, May 16, 2018, at Crystal Lake Park in Urbana.
