UI Football Camp 2018: Day 10

Photos from the tenth day of Illinois football training camp at the Campus Rec Fields Tuesday, Aug. 14, 2018, on the University of Illinois campus in Urbana.
-
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Illinois offensive lineman Kendrick Green (55) wraps up with linebacker Jacob Hollins (47) during the tenth day of Illinois football training camp at the Campus Rec Fields Tuesday, Aug. 14, 2018, on the University of Illinois campus in Urbana.
Illinois head coach Lovie Smith watches during the tenth day of Illinois football training camp at the Campus Rec Fields Tuesday, Aug. 14, 2018, on the University of Illinois campus in Urbana.
Illinois head coach Lovie Smith watches during the tenth day of Illinois football training camp at the Campus Rec Fields Tuesday, Aug. 14, 2018, on the University of Illinois campus in Urbana.
Illinois wide receiver Edwin Carter (80) carries the ball during the tenth day of Illinois football training camp at the Campus Rec Fields Tuesday, Aug. 14, 2018, on the University of Illinois campus in Urbana.
Illinois quarterback A.J. Bush (1) throws during the tenth day of Illinois football training camp at the Campus Rec Fields Tuesday, Aug. 14, 2018, on the University of Illinois campus in Urbana.
Illinois quarterback Matthew Robinson (12) looks to pass during the tenth day of Illinois football training camp at the Campus Rec Fields Tuesday, Aug. 14, 2018, on the University of Illinois campus in Urbana.
Illinois quarterbacks M.J. Rivers II (8) and Coran Taylor (7) go through drills during the tenth day of Illinois football training camp at the Campus Rec Fields Tuesday, Aug. 14, 2018, on the University of Illinois campus in Urbana.
Offensive Coordinator Rod Smith talks with quarterback Coran Taylor (7) during the tenth day of Illinois football training camp at the Campus Rec Fields Tuesday, Aug. 14, 2018, on the University of Illinois campus in Urbana.
Illinois quarterbacks Cam Thomas (10), Matthew Robinson (12), M.J. Rivers II (8) and A.J. Bush (1) go through drills during the tenth day of Illinois football training camp at the Campus Rec Fields Tuesday, Aug. 14, 2018, on the University of Illinois campus in Urbana.
Illinois quarterbacks M.J. Rivers II (8) and A.J. Bush (1) go through drills during the tenth day of Illinois football training camp at the Campus Rec Fields Tuesday, Aug. 14, 2018, on the University of Illinois campus in Urbana.
Illinois quarterback Cam Thomas (10) throws during the tenth day of Illinois football training camp at the Campus Rec Fields Tuesday, Aug. 14, 2018, on the University of Illinois campus in Urbana.
Illinois quarterback Drake Davis (14) throws during the tenth day of Illinois football training camp at the Campus Rec Fields Tuesday, Aug. 14, 2018, on the University of Illinois campus in Urbana.
Illinois quarterbacks Coran Taylor (7), M.J. Rivers II (8), A.J. Bush (1) and Matthew Robinson (12) go through drills during the tenth day of Illinois football training camp at the Campus Rec Fields Tuesday, Aug. 14, 2018, on the University of Illinois campus in Urbana.
Illinois running back Kenyon Sims (22) tackles a pad during the tenth day of Illinois football training camp at the Campus Rec Fields Tuesday, Aug. 14, 2018, on the University of Illinois campus in Urbana.
Illinois place kicker Chase McLaughlin (43) kicks during the tenth day of Illinois football training camp at the Campus Rec Fields Tuesday, Aug. 14, 2018, on the University of Illinois campus in Urbana.
Illinois place kicker James McCourt (17) kicks during the tenth day of Illinois football training camp at the Campus Rec Fields Tuesday, Aug. 14, 2018, on the University of Illinois campus in Urbana.
Illinois defensive linemen Julian Pearl (48) and Owen Carney Jr. (99) go through drills during the tenth day of Illinois football training camp at the Campus Rec Fields Tuesday, Aug. 14, 2018, on the University of Illinois campus in Urbana.
Defensive Line Coach Austin Clark talks to players during the tenth day of Illinois football training camp at the Campus Rec Fields Tuesday, Aug. 14, 2018, on the University of Illinois campus in Urbana.
Illinois defensive lineman Jamal Woods (91) watches between plays during the tenth day of Illinois football training camp at the Campus Rec Fields Tuesday, Aug. 14, 2018, on the University of Illinois campus in Urbana.
Illinois offensive linemen Larry Boyd (76) and Jake Cerny (73) go through drills during the tenth day of Illinois football training camp at the Campus Rec Fields Tuesday, Aug. 14, 2018, on the University of Illinois campus in Urbana.
Offensive Line Coach Luke Butkus talks with players during the tenth day of Illinois football training camp at the Campus Rec Fields Tuesday, Aug. 14, 2018, on the University of Illinois campus in Urbana.
Illinois quarterback Cam Thomas (10) throws during the tenth day of Illinois football training camp at the Campus Rec Fields Tuesday, Aug. 14, 2018, on the University of Illinois campus in Urbana.
Illinois defensive back Dawson DeGroot (24) grabs a pass intended for wide receiver Trenard Davis (15) during the tenth day of Illinois football training camp at the Campus Rec Fields Tuesday, Aug. 14, 2018, on the University of Illinois campus in Urbana.
Illinois running back Jakari Norwood (3) runs the ball during the tenth day of Illinois football training camp at the Campus Rec Fields Tuesday, Aug. 14, 2018, on the University of Illinois campus in Urbana.
Illinois running back Jakari Norwood (3) runs the ball during the tenth day of Illinois football training camp at the Campus Rec Fields Tuesday, Aug. 14, 2018, on the University of Illinois campus in Urbana.
Illinois quarterback Cam Thomas (10) carries the ball during the tenth day of Illinois football training camp at the Campus Rec Fields Tuesday, Aug. 14, 2018, on the University of Illinois campus in Urbana.
Illinois defensive back Nick Walker (green jersey) watches from the sideline during the tenth day of Illinois football training camp at the Campus Rec Fields Tuesday, Aug. 14, 2018, on the University of Illinois campus in Urbana.
Illinois quarterback A.J. Bush (1) carries the ball during the tenth day of Illinois football training camp at the Campus Rec Fields Tuesday, Aug. 14, 2018, on the University of Illinois campus in Urbana.
Illinois wide receivers Mike Dudek (18), Ricky Smalling (4) and Sam Mays (9) watch between plays during the tenth day of Illinois football training camp at the Campus Rec Fields Tuesday, Aug. 14, 2018, on the University of Illinois campus in Urbana.
Illinois quarterback M.J. Rivers II (8) throws during the tenth day of Illinois football training camp at the Campus Rec Fields Tuesday, Aug. 14, 2018, on the University of Illinois campus in Urbana.
Illinois wide receiver Ricky Smalling (4) runs the ball during the tenth day of Illinois football training camp at the Campus Rec Fields Tuesday, Aug. 14, 2018, on the University of Illinois campus in Urbana.
Illinois offensive lineman Kendrick Green (55) holds off defensive linemen Tymir Oliver (96) and Isaiah Gay (92) during the tenth day of Illinois football training camp at the Campus Rec Fields Tuesday, Aug. 14, 2018, on the University of Illinois campus in Urbana.
Illinois quarterback A.J. Bush (1) carries the ball during the tenth day of Illinois football training camp at the Campus Rec Fields Tuesday, Aug. 14, 2018, on the University of Illinois campus in Urbana.
Illinois quarterback A.J. Bush (1) carries the ball during the tenth day of Illinois football training camp at the Campus Rec Fields Tuesday, Aug. 14, 2018, on the University of Illinois campus in Urbana.
Special Teams Coordinator Bob Ligashesky calls out during the tenth day of Illinois football training camp at the Campus Rec Fields Tuesday, Aug. 14, 2018, on the University of Illinois campus in Urbana.
Offensive Line Coach Luke Butkus talks with players during the tenth day of Illinois football training camp at the Campus Rec Fields Tuesday, Aug. 14, 2018, on the University of Illinois campus in Urbana.
Illinois quarterback A.J. Bush (1) throws during the tenth day of Illinois football training camp at the Campus Rec Fields Tuesday, Aug. 14, 2018, on the University of Illinois campus in Urbana.
Illinois quarterback Matthew Robinson (12) looks for an open pass during the tenth day of Illinois football training camp at the Campus Rec Fields Tuesday, Aug. 14, 2018, on the University of Illinois campus in Urbana.
Illinois quarterback A.J. Bush (1) throws during the tenth day of Illinois football training camp at the Campus Rec Fields Tuesday, Aug. 14, 2018, on the University of Illinois campus in Urbana.
Illinois wide receiver Dominic Stampley (6) runs the ball during the tenth day of Illinois football training camp at the Campus Rec Fields Tuesday, Aug. 14, 2018, on the University of Illinois campus in Urbana.
Illinois wide receiver Dominic Stampley (6) talks with Wide Receivers Coach Andrew Hayes-Stoker in between plays during the tenth day of Illinois football training camp at the Campus Rec Fields Tuesday, Aug. 14, 2018, on the University of Illinois campus in Urbana.
Illinois place kicker Caleb Griffin (38) waits to kick during the tenth day of Illinois football training camp at the Campus Rec Fields Tuesday, Aug. 14, 2018, on the University of Illinois campus in Urbana.
Illinois place kicker James McCourt (17) kicks during the tenth day of Illinois football training camp at the Campus Rec Fields Tuesday, Aug. 14, 2018, on the University of Illinois campus in Urbana.
Illinois head coach Lovie Smith watches during the tenth day of Illinois football training camp at the Campus Rec Fields Tuesday, Aug. 14, 2018, on the University of Illinois campus in Urbana.
Special Teams Coordinator Bob Ligashesky talks with tight end Bobby Walker (83) and linebacker James Knight (10) during the tenth day of Illinois football training camp at the Campus Rec Fields Tuesday, Aug. 14, 2018, on the University of Illinois campus in Urbana.
Illinois running back Reggie Corbin (2) runs the ball under pressure from defensive back Jartavius Martin (21) during the tenth day of Illinois football training camp at the Campus Rec Fields Tuesday, Aug. 14, 2018, on the University of Illinois campus in Urbana.
Illinois wide receiver Dominic Stampley (6) runs the ball away from defensive back Kendall Smith (17) during the tenth day of Illinois football training camp at the Campus Rec Fields Tuesday, Aug. 14, 2018, on the University of Illinois campus in Urbana.
Illinois tight end Louis Dorsey (19) runs the ball during the tenth day of Illinois football training camp at the Campus Rec Fields Tuesday, Aug. 14, 2018, on the University of Illinois campus in Urbana.
Illinois quarterback Cam Thomas (10) hands the ball off to running back Jakari Norwood (3) during the tenth day of Illinois football training camp at the Campus Rec Fields Tuesday, Aug. 14, 2018, on the University of Illinois campus in Urbana.
Illinois place kicker Caleb Griffin (38) kicks a field goal during the tenth day of Illinois football training camp at the Campus Rec Fields Tuesday, Aug. 14, 2018, on the University of Illinois campus in Urbana.
Illinois quarterback A.J. Bush (1) talks with Offensive Coordinator Rod Smith during the tenth day of Illinois football training camp at the Campus Rec Fields Tuesday, Aug. 14, 2018, on the University of Illinois campus in Urbana.
Illinois place kicker Chase McLaughlin (43) kicks a field goal during the tenth day of Illinois football training camp at the Campus Rec Fields Tuesday, Aug. 14, 2018, on the University of Illinois campus in Urbana.
Illinois wide receiver Dominic Stampley (6) runs the ball during the tenth day of Illinois football training camp at the Campus Rec Fields Tuesday, Aug. 14, 2018, on the University of Illinois campus in Urbana.
Illinois quarterback A.J. Bush (1) carries the ball during the tenth day of Illinois football training camp at the Campus Rec Fields Tuesday, Aug. 14, 2018, on the University of Illinois campus in Urbana.
Illinois quarterback A.J. Bush (1) hands off to running back Dre Brown (25) during the tenth day of Illinois football training camp at the Campus Rec Fields Tuesday, Aug. 14, 2018, on the University of Illinois campus in Urbana.
Illinois quarterback A.J. Bush (1) hands off to running back Dre Brown (25) during the tenth day of Illinois football training camp at the Campus Rec Fields Tuesday, Aug. 14, 2018, on the University of Illinois campus in Urbana.
Illinois running back Ra'Von Bonner (21) runs the ball during the tenth day of Illinois football training camp at the Campus Rec Fields Tuesday, Aug. 14, 2018, on the University of Illinois campus in Urbana.
Illinois offensive lineman Nick Allegretti (53) wraps up with defensive lineman Lere Oladipo (90) during the tenth day of Illinois football training camp at the Campus Rec Fields Tuesday, Aug. 14, 2018, on the University of Illinois campus in Urbana.
Illinois defensive lineman Calvin Avery (93) pushes running back Dre Brown (25) to the ground during the tenth day of Illinois football training camp at the Campus Rec Fields Tuesday, Aug. 14, 2018, on the University of Illinois campus in Urbana.
Illinois wide receiver Edwin Carter (80) runs the ball past the reach of defensive back Jartavius Martin (21) during the tenth day of Illinois football training camp at the Campus Rec Fields Tuesday, Aug. 14, 2018, on the University of Illinois campus in Urbana.
Graduate Assistant Defense Coach Joe Fotu walks the sideline during the tenth day of Illinois football training camp at the Campus Rec Fields Tuesday, Aug. 14, 2018, on the University of Illinois campus in Urbana.
Offensive linemen run up and down the hill between drills during the tenth day of Illinois football training camp at the Campus Rec Fields Tuesday, Aug. 14, 2018, on the University of Illinois campus in Urbana.
Illinois place kicker Caleb Griffin (38) kicks a field goal during the tenth day of Illinois football training camp at the Campus Rec Fields Tuesday, Aug. 14, 2018, on the University of Illinois campus in Urbana.
