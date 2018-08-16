Subscribe Log In Search Listen Now

Flight of the 'Tin Goose' above C-U
Thu, 08/16/2018 - 8:54pm | Stephen Haas

The Liberty Aviation Museum's 1928 Ford Tri-Motor 5-AT-B, also known as the "Tin Goose," during a stop at Frasca Field as part of the Experimental Aircraft Association's Ford Tri-Motor Tour Thursday, Aug. 16, 2018, in Urbana.

