The Liberty Aviation Museum's 1928 Ford Tri-Motor 5-AT-B, also known as the "Tin Goose," during a stop at Frasca Field as part of the Experimental Aircraft Association's Ford Tri-Motor Tour Thursday, Aug. 16, 2018, in Urbana.
Flight of the 'Tin Goose' above C-U
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Deane Geiken, left, of Paxton, and Greg Ziegler, of Mahomet, take pictures of Liberty Aviation Museum's 1928 Ford Tri-Motor 5-AT-B at Frasca Field Thursday, Aug. 16, 2018, in Urbana.
Pilot Steve Lambrick, of El Paso, Texas, talks to passengers on Liberty Aviation Museum's 1928 Ford Tri-Motor 5-AT-B before a flight at Frasca Field Thursday, Aug. 16, 2018, in Urbana.
The Liberty Aviation Museum's 1928 Ford Tri-Motor 5-AT-B is seen at Frasca Field Thursday, Aug. 16, 2018, in Urbana.
Jerry Adkisson, of Tuscola, takes a picture from the co-pilot seat before taking a flight in the Liberty Aviation Museum's 1928 Ford Tri-Motor 5-AT-B at Frasca Field Thursday, Aug. 16, 2018, in Urbana.
The Liberty Aviation Museum's 1928 Ford Tri-Motor 5-AT-B takes off from the runway at Frasca Field Thursday, Aug. 16, 2018, in Urbana.
The Liberty Aviation Museum's 1928 Ford Tri-Motor 5-AT-B flies over Frasca Field Thursday, Aug. 16, 2018, in Urbana.
The Liberty Aviation Museum's 1928 Ford Tri-Motor 5-AT-B taxis down the runway after landing at Frasca Field Thursday, Aug. 16, 2018, in Urbana.
Wooden control wheels are seen in the cockpit of the Liberty Aviation Museum's 1928 Ford Tri-Motor 5-AT-B at Frasca Field Thursday, Aug. 16, 2018, in Urbana.
One of the three Pratt & Whitney engines on the Liberty Aviation Museum's 1928 Ford Tri-Motor 5-AT-B at Frasca Field Thursday, Aug. 16, 2018, in Urbana.
Mick Schumacher, of Sidney, helps people get into the Liberty Aviation Museum's 1928 Ford Tri-Motor 5-AT-B at Frasca Field Thursday, Aug. 16, 2018, in Urbana.
Memorial Stadium and the State Farm Center are seen from about 1,000 feet in the air during a media flight in the Liberty Aviation Museum's 1928 Ford Tri-Motor 5-AT-B Thursday, Aug. 16, 2018, in Champaign.
The South Quad of the University of Illinois campus is seen from the air during a media flight of the Liberty Aviation Museum's 1928 Ford Tri-Motor 5-AT-B Thursday, Aug. 16, 2018, in Urbana.
Urbana High School is seen from the air during a media flight of the Liberty Aviation Museum's 1928 Ford Tri-Motor 5-AT-B Thursday, Aug. 16, 2018, in Urbana.
The Main Library on the University of Illinois campus is seen from the air during a media flight of the Liberty Aviation Museum's 1928 Ford Tri-Motor 5-AT-B Thursday, Aug. 16, 2018, in Urbana.
Downtown Champaign is seen from the air during a media flight of the Liberty Aviation Museum's 1928 Ford Tri-Motor 5-AT-B Thursday, Aug. 16, 2018.
The corrugated aluminum skin of the Liberty Aviation Museum's 1928 Ford Tri-Motor 5-AT-B is seen at Frasca Field Thursday, Aug. 16, 2018, in Urbana.
A crank to control the aircraft's nose is seen in the cockpit of the Liberty Aviation Museum's 1928 Ford Tri-Motor 5-AT-B at Frasca Field Thursday, Aug. 16, 2018, in Urbana.
The Liberty Aviation Museum's 1928 Ford Tri-Motor 5-AT-B is seen at Frasca Field Thursday, Aug. 16, 2018, in Urbana.
