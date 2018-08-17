Crime Stoppers Annual Meeting event in Savoy on July 19, 2018
On the Town: Crime Stoppers Annual Meeting 2018
Photographer: Della Perrone
Della Perrone/for The News-Gazette
at the Crime Stoppers Annual Meeting event in Savoy on July 19, 2018
From the left are Terri Benton (widow of Dave Benton), Sgt. Brandon Thomas of the Champaign Police Department, Dave Benton Crime Fighter of the Year Award recipient Bryan Yacko, and Yacko's wife Heather Yacko. Sgt. Thomas nominated Mr. Yacko, Assistant Principal at Central High School, for the award citing "selfless service in the face of extreme danger" for his response to protecting students during a December 2017 shooting during a sporting event.
Lisa Feig (left) accepted the Illinois State
Crime Stoppers Association Outstanding Contributor of the Year award on behalf Triad Shredding, and John Bridgman (right) was named the Outstanding Board Member at the organization's Annual Meeting held at the Elks Club in Savoy.
Sgt. Geoff Coon, Illinois State
Crime Stoppers Association Coordinator/Law Enforcement Liason, talks at the organization's Annual Meeting held at the Elks Club in Savoy. Coon was presented the award during the luncheon.
Champaign County Crime Stoppers president, John Hecker, addresses the luncheon crowd at the Annual Meeting.
Champaign County Crime Stoppers board member, Dawn Coyne, prepares to introduce award winners at the Annual Meeting.
Crime Stopper board member, Holly Nearing, addresses the attendees at the organization's Annual Meeting.
Lauren Benton, daughter of Dave Benton, listens as the Champaign County Crime Stopper leaders announce the winner of the Dave Benton Crime Fighter of the Year Award.
Bryan Yacko accepts the Dave Benton Crime Fighter of the Year award from Crime Stoppers president, John Hecker (left) with his wife Heather by his side. Yacko, Assistant Principal at Champaign Central High School, was honored for his role in leading students to safety during a shooting at the school during a sporting event in December of 2017.
Breahna Ramirez(cq) (right) with Crime Stoppers board secretary, Karen Foster. Ramirez received the Crime Stoppers Criminal Justice Scholarship.
Circuit Judge Heidi Ladd speaks to those attending the Crime Stoppers Annual Meeting at the Elks Club in Savoy. Ladd related examples of local heroes and heroism in Champaign County.
