Subscribe Log In Search Listen Now

Sunday, August 19, 2018 83 Today's Paper

UI Football Camp 2018: Day 14
| Subscribe

UI Football Camp 2018: Day 14

Sat, 08/18/2018 - 9:58pm | Stephen Haas

Photos from the last day of Illinois football training camp and the annual Fan Appreciation Day at Memorial Stadium Saturday, Aug. 18, 2018, on the University of Illinois campus in Champaign.