Photos from the last day of Illinois football training camp and the annual Fan Appreciation Day at Memorial Stadium Saturday, Aug. 18, 2018, on the University of Illinois campus in Champaign.
UI Football Camp 2018: Day 14
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Illinois defensive back Bennett Williams (4) dances with teammates on the field during the annual Fan Appreciation Day at Memorial Stadium Saturday, Aug. 18, 2018, on the University of Illinois campus in Champaign.
Illinois running back Reggie Corbin (2) moves the ball down the sideline as linebacker Khalan Tolson (45) closes in during the last day of Illinois football training camp at Memorial Stadium Saturday, Aug. 18, 2018, on the University of Illinois campus in Champaign.
Illinois quarterback Cam Thomas (10) looks to pass during the last day of Illinois football training camp at Memorial Stadium Saturday, Aug. 18, 2018, on the University of Illinois campus in Champaign.
Illinois place kicker James McCourt (17) tries for a field goal during the last day of Illinois football training camp at Memorial Stadium Saturday, Aug. 18, 2018, on the University of Illinois campus in Champaign.
Illinois quarterback Matthew Robinson (12) throws under pressure from defensive lineman Tymir Oliver (96) during the last day of Illinois football training camp at Memorial Stadium Saturday, Aug. 18, 2018, on the University of Illinois campus in Champaign.
Illinois defensive back Christian Bobak (29) runs with the ball after a turnover during the last day of Illinois football training camp at Memorial Stadium Saturday, Aug. 18, 2018, on the University of Illinois campus in Champaign.
Illinois defensive lineman Tymir Oliver (96) cools down on the sideline during the last day of Illinois football training camp at Memorial Stadium Saturday, Aug. 18, 2018, on the University of Illinois campus in Champaign.
Illinois quarterback A.J. Bush (1) runs to the end zone for a touchdown during the last day of Illinois football training camp at Memorial Stadium Saturday, Aug. 18, 2018, on the University of Illinois campus in Champaign.
Illinois quarterback Cam Thomas (10) scrambles with the ball during the last day of Illinois football training camp at Memorial Stadium Saturday, Aug. 18, 2018, on the University of Illinois campus in Champaign.
Illinois quarterback A.J. Bush (1) looks to pass under pressure from defensive lineman Isaiah Gay (92) during the last day of Illinois football training camp at Memorial Stadium Saturday, Aug. 18, 2018, on the University of Illinois campus in Champaign.
Illinois players pose for a photo as they walk out of the tunnel during the last day of Illinois football training camp at Memorial Stadium Saturday, Aug. 18, 2018, on the University of Illinois campus in Champaign.
Illinois head coach Lovie Smith walks out of the tunnel during the last day of Illinois football training camp at Memorial Stadium Saturday, Aug. 18, 2018, on the University of Illinois campus in Champaign.
Illinois tight end Daniel Barker (87) reacts as he walks out onto the field with teammates during the last day of Illinois football training camp at Memorial Stadium Saturday, Aug. 18, 2018, on the University of Illinois campus in Champaign.
Illinois linebacker Alec McEachern (46) touches the Grange Rock as he walks out onto the field during the last day of Illinois football training camp at Memorial Stadium Saturday, Aug. 18, 2018, on the University of Illinois campus in Champaign.
Illinois defensive back Nate Hobbs (8) adjusts his helmet as he walks out of the tunnel during the last day of Illinois football training camp at Memorial Stadium Saturday, Aug. 18, 2018, on the University of Illinois campus in Champaign.
Illinois quarterback M.J. Rivers II (8) throws during the last day of Illinois football training camp at Memorial Stadium Saturday, Aug. 18, 2018, on the University of Illinois campus in Champaign.
Illinois head coach Lovie Smith watches during the last day of Illinois football training camp at Memorial Stadium Saturday, Aug. 18, 2018, on the University of Illinois campus in Champaign.
Illinois wide receiver Mike Dudek (18) runs the ball during the last day of Illinois football training camp at Memorial Stadium Saturday, Aug. 18, 2018, on the University of Illinois campus in Champaign.
Fans watch from the stands during the last day of Illinois football training camp at Memorial Stadium Saturday, Aug. 18, 2018, on the University of Illinois campus in Champaign.
Darren Alman and his 10-year-old son, Jonny, of Mahomet, look over the roster from their spot in the west balcony during the last day of Illinois football training camp at Memorial Stadium Saturday, Aug. 18, 2018, on the University of Illinois campus in Champaign.
Tony Henson, of Bement, watches during the last day of Illinois football training camp at Memorial Stadium Saturday, Aug. 18, 2018, on the University of Illinois campus in Champaign.
Illinois quarterback Coran Taylor (7) runs the ball during the last day of Illinois football training camp at Memorial Stadium Saturday, Aug. 18, 2018, on the University of Illinois campus in Champaign.
Illinois head coach Lovie Smith watches during the last day of Illinois football training camp at Memorial Stadium Saturday, Aug. 18, 2018, on the University of Illinois campus in Champaign.
Illinois wide receiver Jordan Holmes (84) grabs a pass over defensive back PC Daniel II (34) during the last day of Illinois football training camp at Memorial Stadium Saturday, Aug. 18, 2018, on the University of Illinois campus in Champaign.
Illinois quarterback Cam Thomas (10) looks to pass during the last day of Illinois football training camp at Memorial Stadium Saturday, Aug. 18, 2018, on the University of Illinois campus in Champaign.
Illinois head coach Lovie Smith talks to the team on the field at the end of the last day of Illinois football training camp at Memorial Stadium Saturday, Aug. 18, 2018, on the University of Illinois campus in Champaign.
A helmet is seen on the field during the annual Fan Appreciation Day at Memorial Stadium Saturday, Aug. 18, 2018, on the University of Illinois campus in Champaign.
Illinois quarterback Cam Thomas (10) signs autographs on the field during the annual Fan Appreciation Day at Memorial Stadium Saturday, Aug. 18, 2018, on the University of Illinois campus in Champaign.
Illinois head coach Lovie Smith signs an autograph for 9-year-old Tyson Riewski, of Decatur, on the field during the annual Fan Appreciation Day at Memorial Stadium Saturday, Aug. 18, 2018, on the University of Illinois campus in Champaign.
Illinois quarterback Matthew Robinson (12) signs an autograph for Sean Rhoades, of Seymour, on the field during the annual Fan Appreciation Day at Memorial Stadium Saturday, Aug. 18, 2018, on the University of Illinois campus in Champaign.
Illinois quarterback A.J. Bush (1) signs an autograph for Beau Wilson, of Tuscola, on the field during the annual Fan Appreciation Day at Memorial Stadium Saturday, Aug. 18, 2018, on the University of Illinois campus in Champaign.
