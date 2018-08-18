Urbana Motor Muster 2018

Photos from the Illini Collector Car Club's 22nd annual Motor Muster at Frasca Field Saturday, Aug. 18, 2018, in Urbana.
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Richard Rayburn, of Dewey, checks the spark plugs in his 1924 Ford Model T during the Illini Collector Car Club's 22nd annual Motor Muster at Frasca Field Saturday, Aug. 18, 2018, in Urbana.
Photographer: Stephen Haas
A row of vintage automobiles is seen during the Illini Collector Car Club's 22nd annual Motor Muster at Frasca Field Saturday, Aug. 18, 2018, in Urbana.
Photographer: Stephen Haas
The front of a 1912 Maxwell Mascotte belonging to Troy Todd, of Urbana, is seen during the Illini Collector Car Club's 22nd annual Motor Muster at Frasca Field Saturday, Aug. 18, 2018, in Urbana.
Photographer: Stephen Haas
The front grille of a 1908 Cadillac S Roadster belonging to Tom and Roberta Maudlin, of Cissna Park, is seen during the Illini Collector Car Club's 22nd annual Motor Muster at Frasca Field Saturday, Aug. 18, 2018, in Urbana.
Photographer: Stephen Haas
A look under the hood of a 1965 Ford Thunderbird belonging to Larry Porter, of Mahomet, during the Illini Collector Car Club's 22nd annual Motor Muster at Frasca Field Saturday, Aug. 18, 2018, in Urbana.
Photographer: Stephen Haas
The hood ornament of a 1934 Gatsby Cabriolet is seen during the Illini Collector Car Club's 22nd annual Motor Muster at Frasca Field Saturday, Aug. 18, 2018, in Urbana.
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Flames cover the front of a 1947 Ford 2 Door Coupe belonging to Ken O'Donnell, of Champaign, during the Illini Collector Car Club's 22nd annual Motor Muster at Frasca Field Saturday, Aug. 18, 2018, in Urbana.
Photographer: Stephen Haas
The hood ornament of a 1936 Packard Rollston Stationary Convertible Victoria belonging to Allen and Nancy Strong, of Urbana, is seen during the Illini Collector Car Club's 22nd annual Motor Muster at Frasca Field Saturday, Aug. 18, 2018, in Urbana.
Photographer: Stephen Haas
The "Goddess of Speed" mascot is seen on the hood of a vintage Packard during the Illini Collector Car Club's 22nd annual Motor Muster at Frasca Field Saturday, Aug. 18, 2018, in Urbana.
Photographer: Stephen Haas
The hood ornament of a 1931 Pierce-Arrow Club Sedan Model 43 belonging to Reggie and Janet Hankins is seen during the Illini Collector Car Club's 22nd annual Motor Muster at Frasca Field Saturday, Aug. 18, 2018, in Urbana.
Photographer: Stephen Haas
The spare tire is seen on one of the running boards of a vintage Packard on display during the Illini Collector Car Club's 22nd annual Motor Muster at Frasca Field Saturday, Aug. 18, 2018, in Urbana.
Photographer: Stephen Haas
A "Repeal Prohibition" sticker is seen in the front windshield of a 1925 Ford Model T Light Express Pickup belonging to Ron Bolser, of Danville, during the Illini Collector Car Club's 22nd annual Motor Muster at Frasca Field Saturday, Aug. 18, 2018, in Urbana.
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Dan Adcock, of Mahomet, looks at "Annie," his 1919 Ford Model T Speedster, during the Illini Collector Car Club's 22nd annual Motor Muster at Frasca Field Saturday, Aug. 18, 2018, in Urbana.
Photographer: Stephen Haas
A scale model 1984 Chevrolet Camaro Z28 sits on top of the original version of the same car belonging to Mark Overmier, of Urbana, during the Illini Collector Car Club's 22nd annual Motor Muster at Frasca Field Saturday, Aug. 18, 2018, in Urbana.
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Tony Capodice, right, and Bob Klock, both of Bloomington, load a wicker casket into the back of a 1935 Dodge Bros Cemetery Van during the Illini Collector Car Club's 22nd annual Motor Muster at Frasca Field Saturday, Aug. 18, 2018, in Urbana.
Photographer: Stephen Haas
The lime green engine block is seen under the hood of "Black Pearl," a 1984 Chevrolet K20 truck belonging to Trevor Fox, of Champaign, during the Illini Collector Car Club's 22nd annual Motor Muster at Frasca Field Saturday, Aug. 18, 2018, in Urbana.
