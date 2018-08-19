On the Town: OSF Golf Classic 2018

The OSF Annual Golf Classic event in Urbana on July 23, 2018
Golfers at the OSF Heart of Mary Medical Center Annual Golf Classic. From the left are Billie Pencek, Stacey Benson, Lori Warnes, Linda Miezio, and Tony Trice.
Krish Tangella, MD (left), OSF Foundation Chair, golfed with his son Arjun Tangella on a perfect summer day at the OSF Heart of Mary Medical Center Annual Golf Classic at the Urbana Golf & Country Club.
Jim Wienold takes a shot at the Hole in One challenge during the OSF Heart of Mary Medical Center Annual Golf Classic at the Urbana Golf & Country Club.
Linda Miezio replaces the pin at hole 12 during the OSF Heart of Mary Medical Center Annual Golf Classic during a perfect day for golfing at the Urbana Golf & Country Club.
Jim Meek (left) and Jason Brewer of Felmly-Dickerson return from the links during the Heart of Mary Medical Center Annual Golf Classic.
Event volunteers at the OSF Heart of Mary Medical Center Annual Golf Classic at the Urbana Golf & Country Club sit for a photo. In the front from the left are Jennifer Compton, Larry Smith, and Ammie Werremeyer. Standing are Alejandra Coronel, Louise Fellman, Patty Brown, Angie Lazzell (Annual Fund Coordinator), and Trula Kirby.
Jared Rogers, MD (right), President of OSF HealthCare Heart of Mary Medical Center (Urbana) and OSF HealthCare Sacred Heart Medical Center (Danville) with his wife, Jannie Rogers at the Urbana Golf & Country Club during the Annual Golf Classic.
Deacon Bob Ulbrich of Holy Cross Church (left) with Ernie Ballion at the OSF Heart of Mary Medical Center Annual Golf Classic at the Urbana Golf & Country Club.
A foursome at the OSF Heart of Mary Medical Center Annual Golf Classic were (from left) Travis Bradburn, State Representative Mike Marron, Ben Sankey, and Chad Booke.
Three of the OSF Foundation Board members gather for a photo. From the left are John Calderon of DNDC Telephone Company (lunch sponsor), Jan Bahr (hole sponsor), and Greg Gonda (golf committee chair and hole sponsor).
"Birdies for Babies" was the theme at hole 12 of the OSF Heart of Mary Medical Center Annual Golf Classic. Shown with earnings to assist in the purchase of Halo Bassinests(cq) are volunteer (from left) Nicole Kibler, RN, Lucas Young OSF Health Care Technician, and Robyn Wienke Patient Care Manager.
