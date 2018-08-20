Faces of Fall boys soccer 2018. In August, some of the sport's brightest stars from area high schools stopped by our studios for preseason portraits. (Prep Sports, Sports, Boys Soccer)
-
Faces of Fall 2018: Boys Soccer
Photographer: Robin Scholz
Carson White, BHRA Soccer at the News-Gazette in Champaign own Sunday, Aug. 5, 2018.
-
Evan Bachert, Unity Soccer at the News-Gazette in Champaign own Sunday, Aug. 5, 2018.
-
-
Caleb Bleich, Fisher/GCMS Soccer at the News-Gazette in Champaign own Sunday, Aug. 5, 2018.
-
-
Joel Branson, St. Joseph Ogden Soccer at the News-Gazette in Champaign own Sunday, Aug. 5, 2018.
-
-
Omar Camarena, Iroquois West Soccer at the News-Gazette in Champaign own Sunday, Aug. 5, 2018.
-
-
Diego Camarena, Iroquois West Soccer at the News-Gazette in Champaign own Sunday, Aug. 5, 2018.
-
-
Austin Carr, Mahomet-Seymour Soccer at the News-Gazette in Champaign own Sunday, Aug. 5, 2018.
-
-
Ana DeHaro, Watseka Soccer at the News-Gazette in Champaign own Sunday, Aug. 5, 2018.
-
-
Ivan Diaz, Rantoul Soccer at the News-Gazette in Champaign own Sunday, Aug. 5, 2018.
-
-
Andrew Ellison, Monticello Soccer at the News-Gazette in Champaign own Sunday, Aug. 5, 2018.
-
-
Isaac Gray, UNI Soccer at the News-Gazette in Champaign own Sunday, Aug. 5, 2018.
-
-
Samir Gray, UNI Soccer at the News-Gazette in Champaign own Sunday, Aug. 5, 2018.
-
-
Zach Guhl, Rantoul Soccer at the News-Gazette in Champaign own Sunday, Aug. 5, 2018.
-
-
Ayden Hanson, Oakwood/Salt Fork Soccer at the News-Gazette in Champaign own Sunday, Aug. 5, 2018.
-
-
JP Hoffman, St. Thomas More Soccer at the News-Gazette in Champaign own Sunday, Aug. 5, 2018.
-
-
Phillip Howie, BHRA Soccer at the News-Gazette in Champaign own Sunday, Aug. 5, 2018.
-
-
Hudson Lenhart, GRF/Westville Soccer at the News-Gazette in Champaign own Sunday, Aug. 5, 2018.
-
-
Ethan Mansfield, Mahomet-Seymour Soccer at the News-Gazette in Champaign own Sunday, Aug. 5, 2018.
-
-
Josiah Martin , Danville Soccer at the News-Gazette in Champaign own Sunday, Aug. 5, 2018.
-
-
Micah Mills, Judah Soccer at the News-Gazette in Champaign own Sunday, Aug. 5, 2018.
-
-
Ethan O'Linc, Monticello Soccer at the News-Gazette in Champaign own Sunday, Aug. 5, 2018.
-
-
Nate Reitmeier, Unity Soccer at the News-Gazette in Champaign own Sunday, Aug. 5, 2018.
-
-
Tyler Ricks, Fisher/GCMS Soccer at the News-Gazette in Champaign own Sunday, Aug. 5, 2018.
-
-
David Rodriguez, Watseka Soccer at the News-Gazette in Champaign own Sunday, Aug. 5, 2018.
-
-
Santiago Rodriquez, Central Soccer at the News-Gazette in Champaign own Sunday, Aug. 5, 2018.
-
-
Dawson Rogers, Oakwood/Salt Fork Soccer at the News-Gazette in Champaign own Sunday, Aug. 5, 2018.
-
-
Armando Segura, Danville Soccer at the News-Gazette in Champaign own Sunday, Aug. 5, 2018.
-
-
Joe Sellett, St. Thomas More Soccer at the News-Gazette in Champaign own Sunday, Aug. 5, 2018.
-
-
Jacob Shaw, St. Joseph Ogden Soccer at the News-Gazette in Champaign own Sunday, Aug. 5, 2018.
-
-
Ethan Smith, Hoopeston Area Soccer at the News-Gazette in Champaign own Sunday, Aug. 5, 2018.
-
-
Peter Wagner, Central Soccer at the News-Gazette in Champaign own Sunday, Aug. 5, 2018.
-
-
Markus Waterman, GRF/Westville Soccer at the News-Gazette in Champaign own Sunday, Aug. 5, 2018.
-
-
-
Petie Frederick, Hoopeston Area soccer Faces of Fall 8/5/2018
-
-
Benjamin Rebeiz, Judah Soccer at the News-Gazette in Champaign own Sunday, Aug. 5, 2018.
-
