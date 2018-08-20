Faces of Fall girls swimming 2018. In August, some of the sport's brightest stars from area high schools stopped by our studios for preseason portraits. (Prep Sports, Sports, Girls Swimming)
Faces of Fall 2018: Girls Swimming
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Uni High's Raine Bernhard poses for a photo in the News-Gazette studio Monday, July 30, 2018, in downtown Champaign.
Faces of Fall 2018: Girls Swimming
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Centennial's Lauren Feddersen poses for a photo in the News-Gazette studio Thursday, Aug. 9, 2018, in downtown Champaign.
Faces of Fall 2018: Girls Swimming
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Uni High's Victoria Kindratenko poses for a photo in the News-Gazette studio Monday, July 30, 2018, in downtown Champaign.
Faces of Fall 2018: Girls Swimming
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Centennial's Pranali Vani poses for a photo in the News-Gazette studio Thursday, Aug. 9, 2018, in downtown Champaign.
Faces of Fall 2018: Girls Swimming
Photographer: Robin Scholz
Rebekah Gonzalez, Mahomet-Seymour Swim at the News-Gazette in Champaign own Sunday, Aug. 5, 2018.
Faces of Fall 2018: Girls Swimming
Photographer: Robin Scholz
Faces of Fall 2018: Girls Swimming
Photographer: Robin Scholz
Natalie Heaton, Mahomet-Seymour Swim at the News-Gazette in Champaign own Sunday, Aug. 5, 2018.
Faces of Fall 2018: Girls Swimming
Photographer: Robin Scholz
Faces of Fall 2018: Girls Swimming
Photographer: Robin Scholz
Kirra Lantz, PBL Swim at the News-Gazette in Champaign own Sunday, Aug. 5, 2018.
Faces of Fall 2018: Girls Swimming
Photographer: Robin Scholz
Faces of Fall 2018: Girls Swimming
Photographer: Robin Scholz
Kristin McPike, Monticello Swim at the News-Gazette in Champaign own Sunday, Aug. 5, 2018.
Faces of Fall 2018: Girls Swimming
Photographer: Robin Scholz
Faces of Fall 2018: Girls Swimming
Photographer: Robin Scholz
Ally Miller, Central Swim at the News-Gazette in Champaign own Sunday, Aug. 5, 2018.
Faces of Fall 2018: Girls Swimming
Photographer: Robin Scholz
Faces of Fall 2018: Girls Swimming
Photographer: Robin Scholz
Hannah Niccum, STM Swim at the News-Gazette in Champaign own Sunday, Aug. 5, 2018.
Faces of Fall 2018: Girls Swimming
Photographer: Robin Scholz
Faces of Fall 2018: Girls Swimming
Photographer: Robin Scholz
Daiton Piatt, PBL Swim at the News-Gazette in Champaign own Sunday, Aug. 5, 2018.
Faces of Fall 2018: Girls Swimming
Photographer: Robin Scholz
Faces of Fall 2018: Girls Swimming
Photographer: Robin Scholz
Gabby Springer, Danville Swim at the News-Gazette in Champaign own Sunday, Aug. 5, 2018.
Faces of Fall 2018: Girls Swimming
Photographer: Robin Scholz
Faces of Fall 2018: Girls Swimming
Photographer: Robin Scholz
Madison Stoffel, Monticello Swim at the News-Gazette in Champaign own Sunday, Aug. 5, 2018.
Faces of Fall 2018: Girls Swimming
Photographer: Robin Scholz
Faces of Fall 2018: Girls Swimming
Photographer: Robin Scholz
Lela Wagner, Danville Swim at the News-Gazette in Champaign own Sunday, Aug. 5, 2018.
Faces of Fall 2018: Girls Swimming
Photographer: Robin Scholz
Faces of Fall 2018: Girls Swimming
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Champaign Central's Morgan McKee poses for a photo in the News-Gazette studio Monday, Aug. 6, 2018, in downtown Champaign.
Faces of Fall 2018: Girls Swimming
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Centennial's Pranali Vani poses for a photo in the News-Gazette studio Thursday, Aug. 9, 2018, in downtown Champaign.
Faces of Fall 2018: Girls Swimming
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Uni High's Raine Bernhard poses for a photo in the News-Gazette studio Monday, July 30, 2018, in downtown Champaign.
Faces of Fall 2018: Girls Swimming
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Uni High's Victoria Kindratenko poses for a photo in the News-Gazette studio Monday, July 30, 2018, in downtown Champaign.
