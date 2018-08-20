Faces of Fall girls tennis 2018. In August, some of the sport's brightest stars from area high schools stopped by our studios for preseason portraits. (Prep Sports, Sports, Girls Tennis)
Faces of Fall 2018: Girls Tennis
Photographer: Robin Scholz
Regina Schmitt, St. Thomas More tennis Faces of Fall 8/5/2018
Centennial's Angela Xu poses for a photo in the News-Gazette studio Thursday, Aug. 9, 2018, in downtown Champaign.
Allison Bersh, Central tennis Faces of Fall 8/5/2018
Emma Crawford, Central tennis Faces of Fall 8/5/2018
Madison Crouch, Watseka tennis Faces of Fall 8/5/2018
Zoe Doehring, Mahomet-Seymour tennis Faces of Fall 8/5/2018
Lauren Ellis, Danville tennis Faces of Fall 8/5/2018
Justice Hardin, Centennial tennis Faces of Fall 8/5/2018
Lauren Henderson, Mahomet-Seymour tennis Faces of Fall 8/5/2018
Jessica Mueller, GCMS tennis Faces of Fall 8/5/2018
Kelsie Rabideau, Watseka tennis Faces of Fall 8/5/2018
Paige Shelton, GCMS tennis Faces of Fall 8/5/2018
Maggie Vavrik, St. Thomas More tennis Faces of Fall 8/5/2018
