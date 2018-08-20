Subscribe Log In Search Listen Now

Monday, August 20, 2018 83 Today's Paper

Faces of Fall 2018: Golf
| Subscribe

Faces of Fall 2018: Golf

Mon, 08/20/2018 - 6:00am | Robin Scholz

Faces of Fall golf 2018. In August, some of the sport's brightest stars from area high schools stopped by our studios for preseason portraits. (Prep Sports, Sports, Goilf)