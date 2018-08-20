Prep Boys Soccer: SJ-O vs. O/SF

Oakwood/Salt Fork vs. St. Joseph-Ogden in a prep soccer game in St. Joseph on Monday, August 20, 2018.
Photographer: Robin Scholz
Oakwood/Salt Fork's Ethan Hickman(14) and St. Joseph Ogden's Jordan Kelly(14) during their prep soccer game in St. Joseph on Monday, August 20, 2018.
Oakwood/Salt Fork's Chris Winkler makes a stop during their prep soccer game in St. Joseph on Monday, August 20, 2018.
St. Joseph-Ogden's Tyler Sullivan (11) during their prep soccer game in St. Joseph on Monday, August 20, 2018.
St. Joseph-Ogden's Jacob Shaw (17) during their prep soccer game in St. Joseph on Monday, August 20, 2018.
Oakwood/Salt Fork's Sam Howie(8) and St. Joseph-Ogden's Tyler Sullivan (11) during their prep soccer game in St. Joseph on Monday, August 20, 2018.
Oakwood/Salt Fork's Sam Howie(8) and St. Joseph-Ogden's Tyler Sullivan (11) during their prep soccer game in St. Joseph on Monday, August 20, 2018.
Oakwood/Salt Fork's Brady Tevebaugh (40) and St. Joseph-Ogden's Nathan Emmert (20) during their prep soccer game in St. Joseph on Monday, August 20, 2018.
St. Joseph-Ogden's Tyler Sullivan (11) during their prep soccer game in St. Joseph on Monday, August 20, 2018.
Oakwood/Salt Fork's Chris Winkler (28) during their prep soccer game in St. Joseph on Monday, August 20, 2018.
Oakwood/Salt Fork's Caleb Lashuay(9) and St. Joseph-Ogden's Luke Cohen (21) during their prep soccer game in St. Joseph on Monday, August 20, 2018.
St. Joseph-Ogden's Brayden Grimsey(15) watches as Oakwood/Salt Fork's Chris Winkler(28) knocks away his shot attempt during their prep soccer game in St. Joseph on Monday, August 20, 2018.
Fans watch Oakwood/Salt Fork vs. St. Joseph-Ogden during their prep soccer game in St. Joseph on Monday, August 20, 2018.
St. Joseph-Ogden's Kolton Batty(16) during their prep soccer game in St. Joseph on Monday, August 20, 2018.
Oakwood/Salt Fork's Dawson Rogers(10) and St. Joseph-Ogden's Jordan Kelly (14) during their prep soccer game in St. Joseph on Monday, August 20, 2018.
Oakwood/Salt Fork's Chris Winkler(28) watches a shot by St. Joseph Ogden's Zach Seeley (10) as OSF's Nathan Wright (15) defends during their prep soccer game in St. Joseph on Monday, August 20, 2018.
Oakwood/Salt Fork's Caleb Lashuay(9) and St. Joseph-Ogden's Sophie Martlage(8) during their prep soccer game in St. Joseph on Monday, August 20, 2018.
