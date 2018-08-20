Yankee Ridge Elementary renovations

A look at the multi-million dollar renovation project at Yankee Ridge Elementary School during a tour of the school Saturday, Aug. 18, 2018, in Urbana.
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Roger Lamm, with Johnco Construction, works on cabinetry in the office at Yankee Ridge Elementary School Saturday, Aug. 18, 2018, in Urbana.
Brian Anderson, principal of Yankee Ridge Elementary School, demonstrates the new lighting controls in one of the school's new classrooms during a tour Saturday, Aug. 18, 2018, in Urbana.
Brian Anderson, principal at Yankee Ridge Elementary School, stands in the new dance/drama classroom, one of many features included in the school's multi-million dollar renovation project, Saturday, Aug. 18, 2018, in Urbana.
The new gymnasium at Yankee Ridge Elementary School is seen during a tour Saturday, Aug. 18, 2018, in Urbana.
Matt Abbatessa, Director of Facility Services for Urbana School District 116, looks inside one of the new convection ovens in the kitchen at Yankee Ridge Elementary School Saturday, Aug. 18, 2018, in Urbana.
Reusable plastic food trays are seen on a shelf in the kitchen at Yankee Ridge Elementary School Saturday, Aug. 18, 2018, in Urbana.
A recently-uncovered skylight illuminates the area outside of a group of classrooms at Yankee Ridge Elementary School Saturday, Aug. 18, 2018, in Urbana.
New furniture is seen in one of the dual-language classrooms at Yankee Ridge Elementary School Saturday, Aug. 18, 2018, in Urbana.
One of the new classrooms is seen during a tour at Yankee Ridge Elementary School Saturday, Aug. 18, 2018, in Urbana.
Restroom sinks are seen from the hallway during a tour at Yankee Ridge Elementary School Saturday, Aug. 18, 2018, in Urbana.
Wiring is seen behind a ceiling tile in the hallway at Yankee Ridge Elementary School Saturday, Aug. 18, 2018, in Urbana.
A News-Gazette article from Feb. 1, 1967, is seen on a bulletin board in the hallway at Yankee Ridge Elementary School Saturday, Aug. 18, 2018, in Urbana.
