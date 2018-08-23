Photos from the Prep Football 2018 special section. August 23, 2018.
Prep Football Special Section 2018
Photographer: Rick Danzl
Former Danville football player and coach BJ Luke at Danville's football field on Monday July 23, 2018.
Photographer: Rick Danzl
Photographer: Rick Danzl
Former Cerro Gordo football player Todd Henricks at the team's football field on Monday July 23, 2018.
Photographer: Rick Danzl
at Bismarck-Henning High School in Bismarck on Wednesday, Aug. 8, 2018.
Photographer: Rick Danzl
at Bismarck-Henning High School in Bismarck on Wednesday, Aug. 8, 2018.
Photographer: Robin Scholz
FB Coaches at Blue Ridge High School in Farmer City on Monday, August 6, 2018.
Photographer: Robin Scholz
Team shot at Blue Ridge High School in Farmer City on Monday, August 6, 2018.
Photographer: Rick Danzl
Former Oakwood High School football player Bob Vinson at the high school's field on Thursday July 26, 2018.
Photographer: Rick Danzl
Former Oakwood football player Bob Vinson at the high school's field on Thursday July 26, 2018.
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Former LeRoy High School football player Bryon Owens poses for a photo at L.A. McKean Field Friday, July 20, 2018, in LeRoy.
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Former LeRoy High School football player Bryon Owens poses for a photo at L.A. McKean Field Friday, July 20, 2018, in LeRoy.
Photographer: Rick Danzl
Westville football player 91-year-old Anthony "Burr" Brazas at the high school field on Tuesday July 24, 2018.
Photographer: Rick Danzl
Westville football player 91-year-old Anthony "Burr" Brazas at the high school field on Tuesday July 24, 2018.
Photographer: Rick Danzl
Former Mahomet-Seymour football player Cully Welter at the school's field in Mahomet on Wednesday July 25, 2018.
Photographer: Rick Danzl
at Danville High School on Wednesday, Aug. 8, 2018.
Photographer: Rick Danzl
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Fisher High School's football team poses for a photo outside of the school Tuesday, Aug. 7, 2018, in Fisher.
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Fisher High School's football coaches pose for a photo outside of the school Tuesday, Aug. 7, 2018, in Fisher.
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Members of the GCMS football team pose for a photo at the Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley High School football field Tuesday, Aug. 7, 2018, in Gibson City.
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Coaches for the GCMS football team pose for a photo at the Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley High School football field Tuesday, Aug. 7, 2018, in Gibson City.
Photographer: Rick Danzl
at Georgetown Ridge Farm High School on Wednesday, Aug. 8, 2018.
Photographer: Rick Danzl
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Judah Christian's team poses for a photo before practice at Judah's Field of Dreams Monday, Aug. 6, 2018, in Champaign.
Photographer: Robin Scholz
Coaches at Mahomet-Seymour High school in Mahomet on Monday, August 6, 2018.
Photographer: Robin Scholz
Team at Mahomet-Seymour High school in Mahomet on Monday, August 6, 2018.
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Former Centennial High School football player Mike Carroll poses for a photo at Tommy Stewart Field Thursday, July 19, 2018, in Champaign.
Photographer: Rick Danzl
Former Monticello football athlete Brandon Wildman at the school's field on Wednesday August 1, 2018.
Photographer: Rick Danzl
Former Monticello football athlete Justin Weidner at the school's field on Wednesday August 1, 2018.
Photographer: Rick Danzl
former Monticello football athlete Sean German at the school's field on Wednesday August 1, 2018.
Photographer: Rick Danzl
Former Monticello football athletes Justin Weidner, left, Sean German and Brandon Wildman, right, at the school's field on Wednesday August 1, 2018.
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Monticello High School's coaches pose for a photo at the school's football field Tuesday, Aug. 7, 2018, in Monticello.
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Monticello High School's football team poses for a photo at the school's football field Tuesday, Aug. 7, 2018, in Monticello.
Photographer: Rick Danzl
at Oakwood High School on Wednesday, Aug. 8, 2018.
Photographer: Rick Danzl
at Oakwood High School on Wednesday, Aug. 8, 2018.
Photographer: Rick Danzl
Team photo, group photo of coaches, two posed player photos and five player mugs. Posed: PJ Jones, Mason Ecker. Mugs: Jake Rich, Andrew Swanson, Kyle Poll, Austin Gooden, Keyn Humes. Also need a separate photo with head coach Jeff Graham, who is PBL's alumni on Tuesday, Aug. 7, 2018.
Photographer: Rick Danzl
Team photo, group photo of coaches, two posed player photos and five player mugs. Posed: PJ Jones, Mason Ecker. Mugs: Jake Rich, Andrew Swanson, Kyle Poll, Austin Gooden, Keyn Humes. Also need a separate photo with head coach Jeff Graham, who is PBL's alumni on Tuesday, Aug. 7, 2018.
Photographer: Rick Danzl
PBL coach Jeff Graham at the school in Paxon on Tuesday, Aug. 7, 2018.
Photographer: Rick Danzl
Pat O'Shaughnessy, left, and Dan Hageman at the Catlin High School football field on Tuesday July 24, 2018.
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Former Tuscola football player Phil Morris poses with his father's sweater 1926 at Tuscola Community High School's Memorial Field Wednesday, July 25, 2018 in Tuscola.
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Former Urbana football player Randy Green poses for a photo on the field at Urbana High School Tuesday, July 24, 2018, in Urbana.
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Photographer: Robin Scholz
Football coaches at Wabash Park in Rantoul on Tuesday, August 7, 2018.
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Former Champaign Central football player Rick Aeilts poses for a photo at McKinley Field Friday, July 27, 2018, in Champaign.
Photographer: Rick Danzl
at Salt Fork High School on Wednesday, Aug. 8, 2018.
Photographer: Rick Danzl
Photographer: Stephen Haas
The St. Joseph-Ogden High School football team poses for a photo at the school's football field Friday, Aug. 10, 2018, in St. Joseph.
Photographer: Stephen Haas
St. Joseph-Ogden High School coaches pose for a photo at the school's football field Friday, Aug. 10, 2018, in St. Joseph.
Photographer: Stephen Haas
The High School of St. Thomas More football team poses for a photo Friday, Aug. 10, 2018, in Champaign.
Photographer: Stephen Haas
The High School of St. Thomas More football coaches pose for a photo Friday, Aug. 10, 2018, in Champaign.
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Steve Day, who played football for the Gibson City Greyhounds, poses for a photo with his letterman jacket at the Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley football field Monday, July 23, 2018, in Gibson City.
Photographer: Robin Scholz
COACHES at the high school in TUSCOLA on Thursday, August 9, 2018.
Photographer: Robin Scholz
TEAM at the high school in TUSCOLA on Thursday, August 9, 2018.
Photographer: Rick Danzl
at Unity High School in Tolono on Saturday, Aug. 11, 2018.
Photographer: Rick Danzl
at Unity High School in Tolono on Saturday, Aug. 11, 2018.
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Urbana High School's football team poses for a photo at the school's football field Friday, Aug. 10, 2018, in Urbana.
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Urbana High School's coaches pose for a photo at the school's football field Friday, Aug. 10, 2018, in Urbana.
Photographer: Robin Scholz
COACHES at the high school in Villa Grove on Thursday, August 9, 2018.
Photographer: Robin Scholz
TEAM at the high school in Villa Grove on Thursday, August 9, 2018.
Photographer: Robin Scholz
Mitch Wilson at Wabash Park in Rantoul on Tuesday, August 7, 2018.
Photographer: Rick Danzl
at Arcola High School on Thursday Aug. 9, 2018.
Photographer: Rick Danzl
Photographer: Rick Danzl
at Centennial High School in Champaign on Saturday, Aug. 11, 2018.
Photographer: Rick Danzl
Photographer: Rick Danzl
Central's in Champaign on Saturday Aug. 11, 2018.
Photographer: Rick Danzl
Photographer: Robin Scholz
Cody Diskin at Blue Ridge High School in Farmer City on Monday, August 6, 2018.
Photographer: Robin Scholz
Cola wars license plates at the high school in TUSCOLA on Thursday, August 9, 2018.
Photographer: Robin Scholz
L-R-Tuscola alumni John Brookins and Don Meyer, Arcola alumni Kevin Monahan and John Fishel at the high school in TUSCOLA on Thursday, August 9, 2018.
Photographer: Robin Scholz
L-R-Tuscola alumni Don Meyer and John Brookins, Arcola alumni Kevin Monahan and John Fishel at the high school in TUSCOLA on Thursday, August 9, 2018.
Photographer: Robin Scholz
Photographer: Robin Scholz
L-R-Don Meyer, Tuscola; Kevin Monahan, Arcola; John Brookins, Tuscola and John Fishel, Arcola at the high school in TUSCOLA on Thursday, August 9, 2018.
Photographer: Robin Scholz
John Fishel in front of the sign naming the football field after his coaches from the late seventies. At Arcola HS on Friday, August 3, 2018.
Photographer: Rick Danzl
at Westville High School on Wednesday, Aug. 8, 2018.
Photographer: Rick Danzl
Photographer: Bradley Leeb
Urbana's Moaso Bumba poses for a photo at Urbana High School.
Saturday, August 16, 2014.
Photographer: Darrell Hoemann
John Henderson of the Villa Grove football team at Villa Grove High School on Friday, August 17, 2012.
