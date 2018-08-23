UI Move-In Day 2018

Photos from around Champaign-Urbana during the official move-in day for new freshmen and transfer students Thursday, Aug. 23, 2018, on the University of Illinois campus.
-
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Emma Roder, a freshman English major from Chicago, unloads her belongings out of a vehicle with help from her little brother, Nicholas, 14, outside of Busey-Evans Residence Halls during move-in day Thursday, Aug. 23, 2018, on the University of Illinois campus in Urbana.
-
Photographer: Stephen Haas
People walk past a line of traffic on Lincoln Avenue during move-in day Thursday, Aug. 23, 2018, on the University of Illinois campus in Urbana.
-
Photographer: Stephen Haas
University of Illinois Police officer Shawn Johnson helps keep traffic moving on Lincoln Avenue outside the Florida Avenue and Pennsylvania Avenue Residence Halls during move-in day Thursday, Aug. 23, 2018, on the University of Illinois campus in Urbana.
-
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Ben Fiden, left, a freshman industrial design major from St. Charles, unloads a futon with help from his friend, Matt Scaman, a freshman architecture studies major from Ottawa, outside of the Florida Avenue Residence Halls during move-in day Thursday, Aug. 23, 2018, on the University of Illinois campus in Urbana.
-
Photographer: Stephen Haas
City of Urbana Electrical Inspector Jamie Lance helps hand out fire safety brochures to motorists waiting in line on Lincoln Avenue during move-in day Thursday, Aug. 23, 2018, on the University of Illinois campus in Urbana.
-
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Pedestrians walk across Pennsylvania Avenue past a line of traffic waiting on Lincoln Avenue during move-in day Thursday, Aug. 23, 2018, on the University of Illinois campus in Urbana.
-
Photographer: Stephen Haas
A worker walks past the construction fence outside of the Illinois Street Residence Halls during move-in day Thursday, Aug. 23, 2018, on the University of Illinois campus in Urbana.
-
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Construction work continues outside of the Illinois Street Residence Halls during move-in day Thursday, Aug. 23, 2018, on the University of Illinois campus in Urbana.
-
Photographer: Stephen Haas
I-Guides and roommates, Chris Spankroy, left, a sophomore computer science major and Harpal Singh, a sophomore bioengineering major, both from Huntley, help during move-in day outside of the Lincoln Avenue Residence Halls Thursday, Aug. 23, 2018, on the University of Illinois campus in Urbana.
-
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Marshall Miller, left, a freshman English major from Chicago, talks with an I-Guide outside of the Florida Avenue Residence Halls while getting help from friends Aaron Miller, center, and Leroy Taylor during move-in day Thursday, Aug. 23, 2018, on the University of Illinois campus in Urbana.
-
Photographer: Stephen Haas
The frame of the new Bruce D. Nesbitt African American Cultural Center is seen at the corner of South Matthews Avenue and West Nevada Street Thursday, Aug. 23, 2018, on the University of Illinois campus in Urbana.
-
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Angel Chan, a freshman psychology major from Tinley Park, works at the salad bar of Blue 41 in the Illini Union Ballroom during move-in day Thursday, Aug. 23, 2018, on the University of Illinois campus in Urbana. The temporary dining location is one of the options being offered during renovations at the Illinois Street Residence Halls.
-
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Facilities & Services painter Jerry Buttrum puts the finishing touches on a "Block I" logo visible to traffic on South Neil Street on the west side of the ash silo behind Abbott Power Plant Thursday, Aug. 23, 2018, on the University of Illinois campus in Champaign.
Shop & Chats
Login to shop for Deals and books or to chat.