Subscribe Log In Search Listen Now

Friday, August 24, 2018 83 Today's Paper

HS Football: Urbana vs. Rich East
| Subscribe

HS Football: Urbana vs. Rich East

Fri, 08/24/2018 - 4:25pm | Rick Danzl

Rich East High School defeated Urbana 36-6 in their season-opener at Urbana High School on Friday Aug. 24, 2018.