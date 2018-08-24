Rich East High School defeated Urbana 36-6 in their season-opener at Urbana High School on Friday Aug. 24, 2018.
-
HS Football: Urbana vs. Rich East
Photographer: Rick Danzl
Urbana High School's Ellijah Rodgers is taken down by Rich East's Davon Lumpkins in the first quarter on Friday, Aug. 24, 2018.
-
HS Football: Urbana vs. Rich East
Photographer: Rick Danzl
Urbana High School football players line up during the playing of the National Anthem at the school on Friday, Aug. 24, 2018.
-
HS Football: Urbana vs. Rich East
Photographer: Rick Danzl
Members of the Urbana High School band march off the field prior to their game on Friday, Aug. 24, 2018.
-
HS Football: Urbana vs. Rich East
Photographer: Rick Danzl
Urbana High School cheerleaders prepare for the pre-game introductions at the school on Friday, Aug. 24, 2018.
-
HS Football: Urbana vs. Rich East
Photographer: Rick Danzl
Urbana High School cheerleaders lead their team on the field on Friday, Aug. 24, 2018.
-
HS Football: Urbana vs. Rich East
Photographer: Rick Danzl
Urbana High School QB Tad Meeker finds some running room in the first quarter on Friday, Aug. 24, 2018.
-
HS Football: Urbana vs. Rich East
Photographer: Rick Danzl
Rich East's WB Javonta Lloyd is hit by Urbana defenders (18) Ellijah Rodgers (5) Jerome Rosell and (16) Desean Duncan in the fist quarter on Friday, Aug. 24, 2018.
-
HS Football: Urbana vs. Rich East
Photographer: Rick Danzl
Urbana High School's Steven Thompson (30) and Rich East's Maurice Harris go after a loose ball in the first quarter on Friday, Aug. 24, 2018.
-
HS Football: Urbana vs. Rich East
Photographer: Rick Danzl
Urbana coach Ordell Walker watches from the sideline on Friday, Aug. 24, 2018.
-
HS Football: Urbana vs. Rich East
Photographer: Rick Danzl
Urbana's Mike Mboyo closes on Rich East's Jeremy Lee in the second quarter on Friday, Aug. 24, 2018.
-
HS Football: Urbana vs. Rich East
Photographer: Rick Danzl
Urbana High School's LaDarol Lipscomb is grabbed from behind by Rich East's Deshawn White on Friday, Aug. 24, 2018.
-
HS Football: Urbana vs. Rich East
Photographer: Rick Danzl
Urbana High School's Ellijah Rodgers is taken down after a second-quarter pass reception on Friday, Aug. 24, 2018.
-
HS Football: Urbana vs. Rich East
Photographer: Rick Danzl
The ball bounces after Urbana blocked an extra-point attempt at Urbana High School on Friday, Aug. 24, 2018.
-
HS Football: Urbana vs. Rich East
Photographer: Rick Danzl
Urbana High School's Jerome Rosell goes up a TD reception behind Rich East's Careese Lloyd in at the second quarter on Friday, Aug. 24, 2018.
-
HS Football: Urbana vs. Rich East
Photographer: Rick Danzl
Urbana High School QB Tad Meeker is dropped for a sack in the quarter on Friday, Aug. 24, 2018.
-
HS Football: Urbana vs. Rich East
Photographer: Rick Danzl
Urbana High School QB Tad Meeker flips a shuttle pass in the second quarter on Friday, Aug. 24, 2018.
Shop & Chats
Login to shop for Deals and books or to chat.