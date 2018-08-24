UI New Student Convocation 2018

New University of Illinois students are greeted to campus during the New Student Convocation event at the State Farm Center Friday, Aug. 24, 2018, on the University of Illinois campus in Champaign.
Illinois students (from l-r) Caitlin Basden, a freshman chemical engineering major from Highland, Rece Portell, a freshman biology major from Highland, Emma Sementi, a junior agricultural and biological engineering major from Tuscola, and Tiffany Leung, a junior advertising major from Westmont, stand while singing "Hail to the Orange" during the New Student Convocation event at the State Farm Center Friday, Aug. 24, 2018, on the University of Illinois campus in Champaign.
Members of the faculty procession head towards their seats during the New Student Convocation event at the State Farm Center Friday, Aug. 24, 2018, on the University of Illinois campus in Champaign.
Chancellor Robert Jones speaks during the New Student Convocation event at the State Farm Center Friday, Aug. 24, 2018, on the University of Illinois campus in Champaign.
Vice Chancellor for Academic Affairs and Provost Andreas Cangellaris speaks during the New Student Convocation event at the State Farm Center Friday, Aug. 24, 2018, on the University of Illinois campus in Champaign.
Students applaud during the New Student Convocation event at the State Farm Center Friday, Aug. 24, 2018, on the University of Illinois campus in Champaign.
Associate Professor Ann Abbott delivers the address during the New Student Convocation event at the State Farm Center Friday, Aug. 24, 2018, on the University of Illinois campus in Champaign.
Chancellor Robert Jones speaks during the New Student Convocation event at the State Farm Center Friday, Aug. 24, 2018, on the University of Illinois campus in Champaign.
The Marching Illini perform during the New Student Convocation event at the State Farm Center Friday, Aug. 24, 2018, on the University of Illinois campus in Champaign.
Barry Houser, director of the University of Illinois Marching Illini, talks to the crowd during the New Student Convocation event at the State Farm Center Friday, Aug. 24, 2018, on the University of Illinois campus in Champaign.
Illinois students sing "Hail to the Orange" during the New Student Convocation event at the State Farm Center Friday, Aug. 24, 2018, on the University of Illinois campus in Champaign.
Members of the faculty take their seats during the New Student Convocation event at the State Farm Center Friday, Aug. 24, 2018, on the University of Illinois campus in Champaign.
Colored lights illuminate the ceiling of the State Farm Center during the New Student Convocation event Friday, Aug. 24, 2018, on the University of Illinois campus in Champaign.
Chancellor Robert Jones speaks during the New Student Convocation event at the State Farm Center Friday, Aug. 24, 2018, on the University of Illinois campus in Champaign.
Chase Dorn, the feature twirler for the Marching Illini, performs on the floor during the New Student Convocation event at the State Farm Center Friday, Aug. 24, 2018, on the University of Illinois campus in Champaign.
The Marching Illini perform during the New Student Convocation event at the State Farm Center Friday, Aug. 24, 2018, on the University of Illinois campus in Champaign.
Illinois students sing "Hail to the Orange" during the New Student Convocation event at the State Farm Center Friday, Aug. 24, 2018, on the University of Illinois campus in Champaign.
