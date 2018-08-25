Area runners hit the course during the Saber Corn Classic at the High School of St. Thomas More Saturday, Aug. 25, 2018, in Champaign.
HS Cross Country: Saber Corn Classic 2018
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Oakwood-Salt Fork's Mackenzie Russell (510) and Carlie Thompson (511) run past a puddle during the second mile of the girls varsity race in the Saber Corn Classic at the High School of St. Thomas More Saturday, Aug. 25, 2018, in Champaign.
Runners start the boys varsity race during the Saber Corn Classic at the High School of St. Thomas More Saturday, Aug. 25, 2018, in Champaign.
A pack of runners comes around a curve in the boys varsity race during the Saber Corn Classic at the High School of St. Thomas More Saturday, Aug. 25, 2018, in Champaign.
Uni High's Matty Tang (691) runs beside IVC's Arthur Harris (775) in the boys varsity race during the Saber Corn Classic at the High School of St. Thomas More Saturday, Aug. 25, 2018, in Champaign.
Rantoul's Peter McCusker (671) and Jonathan Gossett (672) run together in the boys varsity race during the Saber Corn Classic at the High School of St. Thomas More Saturday, Aug. 25, 2018, in Champaign.
Judah Christian's Josh Bergia (696) runs in the boys varsity race during the Saber Corn Classic at the High School of St. Thomas More Saturday, Aug. 25, 2018, in Champaign.
Monticello cross country teammates huddle before the start of the girls varsity race in the Saber Corn Classic at the High School of St. Thomas More Saturday, Aug. 25, 2018, in Champaign.
A pack of runners heads for the first curve during the girls varsity race in the Saber Corn Classic at the High School of St. Thomas More Saturday, Aug. 25, 2018, in Champaign.
Mahomet-Seymour's Brisa McGrath (530) and Elizabeth Sims (531) lead the pack in the first mile of the girls varsity race of the Saber Corn Classic at the High School of St. Thomas More Saturday, Aug. 25, 2018, in Champaign.
Uni High's Anya Kaplan-Hartnett (497) steps over a patch of mud ahead of Clifton Central's Kaleigh Ladehoff (489) during the Saber Corn Classic at the High School of St. Thomas More Saturday, Aug. 25, 2018, in Champaign.
Hoopeston Area's Allison Pickett (529) and Bismarck-Henning-Rossville-Alvin's Lexi Darby (485) run in the girls varsity race during the Saber Corn Classic at the High School of St. Thomas More Saturday, Aug. 25, 2018, in Champaign.
St. Thomas More's Sydney McMahon (478) and Amy Bohlen (477) run against Monticello's Emma Brown (554) and Uni High's Madeleine Keenan (502) in the girls varsity race during the Saber Corn Classic at the High School of St. Thomas More Saturday, Aug. 25, 2018, in Champaign.
Monticello's Kyara Welter (549), Mackenzie Murphy (550) and Emma Kallembach (551) run with Mahomet-Seymour's Klein Powell (534) and Uni High's Danbi Choi (496) during the Saber Corn Classic at the High School of St. Thomas More Saturday, Aug. 25, 2018, in Champaign.
Paxton-Buckley-Loda's Evie Ellis (566) reaches for an inhaler during the Saber Corn Classic at the High School of St. Thomas More Saturday, Aug. 25, 2018, in Champaign.
Hoopeston Area's Gracie Eighner (528) runs ahead of IVC's Marley Williamson (560) during the Saber Corn Classic at the High School of St. Thomas More Saturday, Aug. 25, 2018, in Champaign.
Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond's Makenna Green (515) closes in on Maroa-Forsyth's Cori Cavanaugh (430) during the Saber Corn Classic at the High School of St. Thomas More Saturday, Aug. 25, 2018, in Champaign.
Oakwood-Salt Fork's Grace Davis (508) runs during the Saber Corn Classic at the High School of St. Thomas More Saturday, Aug. 25, 2018, in Champaign.
Argenta-Oreana's Hope Gantz (504) runs with the pack during the Saber Corn Classic at the High School of St. Thomas More Saturday, Aug. 25, 2018, in Champaign.
St. Thomas More's Fran Hendrickson (475) crosses the finish line during the Saber Corn Classic at the High School of St. Thomas More Saturday, Aug. 25, 2018, in Champaign.
Mahomet-Seymour's Madi Balbach (533) pushes for the finish line ahead of Olympia's Savanah Beavers (406) during the Saber Corn Classic at the High School of St. Thomas More Saturday, Aug. 25, 2018, in Champaign.
Monticello's Emma Brown (554) heads for the finish during the Saber Corn Classic at the High School of St. Thomas More Saturday, Aug. 25, 2018, in Champaign.
Clinton Cross Country Head Coach Daniel Andrews huddles with members of the team ahead of the boys varsity race during the Saber Corn Classic at the High School of St. Thomas More Saturday, Aug. 25, 2018, in Champaign.
Monticello teammates huddle before the start of the boys varsity race during the Saber Corn Classic at the High School of St. Thomas More Saturday, Aug. 25, 2018, in Champaign.
Armstrong-Potomac's Bryce Franzen (713) and Zachary Birge (717) run behind Oakwood-Salt Fork's Ethan Brewer (710) in the boys varsity race during the Saber Corn Classic at the High School of St. Thomas More Saturday, Aug. 25, 2018, in Champaign.
Hoopeston Area's Michael Helmuth (740) crosses the finish line during the Saber Corn Classic at the High School of St. Thomas More Saturday, Aug. 25, 2018, in Champaign.
Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond's Justin Miller (719) runs in the boys varsity race during the Saber Corn Classic at the High School of St. Thomas More Saturday, Aug. 25, 2018, in Champaign.
Clinton's Reid Thomas (746) and St. Thomas More's Will Moore (587) run ahead of a pair of Pontiac runners during the Saber Corn Classic at the High School of St. Thomas More Saturday, Aug. 25, 2018, in Champaign.
Monticello's Garrett Dixon (756) runs in the second mile of the boys varsity race during the Saber Corn Classic at the High School of St. Thomas More Saturday, Aug. 25, 2018, in Champaign.
Paxton-Buckley-Loda's Ryder James (782) and Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond's Layton Hall (721) run in the boys varsity race during the Saber Corn Classic at the High School of St. Thomas More Saturday, Aug. 25, 2018, in Champaign.
A group of athletes round a curve in the course during the second mile of the boys varsity race in the Saber Corn Classic at the High School of St. Thomas More Saturday, Aug. 25, 2018, in Champaign.
Monticello's Garrett Dixon (756) crosses the finish line during the boys varsity race in the Saber Corn Classic at the High School of St. Thomas More Saturday, Aug. 25, 2018, in Champaign.
Bement's Luke Brewer (589) crosses the finish line in the boys varsity race during the Saber Corn Classic at the High School of St. Thomas More Saturday, Aug. 25, 2018, in Champaign.
