Soon the Burnham Manson will be virtually gone — but will live on forever, virtually.---- Crews have been working to strip the mansion before demolition to make room for an $87.1 million expansion of Central High School. ---- The home at 603 W. Church St. has been there since 1884; Central’s building didn’t come along for another 50 years.---- Carey Baxter, a researcher with the Army’s Construction Engineering Research Laboratory in Champaign, has completed a virtual reproduction of the mansion far more detailed that any photographs could.
Photographer: Stephen Haas
One of the views of the 3D color point cloud from the Burnham Mansion scans
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Archaeologist Carey Baxter sets up a Leica ScanStation P40, a high-definition 3D laser scanner
Photographer: Stephen Haas
The 3D laser scanner used to scan the Burnham Mansion, a Leica ScanStation P40, is seen during an interview at the U.S. Army Engineer Research and Development Center's Construction Engineering Research Laboratory Wednesday, Aug. 22, 2018, in Champaign. The scanner uses a rotating mirror with a laser and camera that can record a million data points per second.
Photographer: Stephen Haas
An exterior view of the 3D color point cloud from the Burnham Mansion scans
Photographer: Stephen Haas
One of the views of the 3D color point cloud from the Burnham Mansion scans
Photographer: Stephen Haas
The wooden parquet flooring and trim around a fireplace in one of the Burnham Mansion rooms can be seen in a section of the 3D color point cloud
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Archaeologist Carey Baxter sets up a Leica ScanStation P40, a high-definition 3D laser scanner, at the U.S. Army Engineer Research and Development Center's Construction Engineering Research Laboratory Wednesday, Aug. 22, 2018, in Champaign.
The Burnham mansion on thursday, August 9, 2018.
Photographer: Stephen Haas
The screen of a 3D laser scanner shows a preview of the area being scanned
