Burnham Mansion Scans

Soon the Burnham Manson will be virtually gone — but will live on forever, virtually.---- Crews have been working to strip the mansion before demolition to make room for an $87.1 million expansion of Central High School. ---- The home at 603 W. Church St. has been there since 1884; Central’s building didn’t come along for another 50 years.---- Carey Baxter, a researcher with the Army’s Construction Engineering Research Laboratory in Champaign, has completed a virtual reproduction of the mansion far more detailed that any photographs could.