Carnival rides, food and musical performances take over the streets of downtown Mahomet Saturday, Aug. 25, 2018, during the Mahomet Music Festival.
Mahomet Music Festival 2018
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Carrollton lead singer Justin Mosteller performs with the band during the Mahomet Music Festival Saturday, Aug. 25, 2018, in downtown Mahomet.
Michael Loy, drummer for the band Carrollton, keeps the beat while performing during the Mahomet Music Festival Saturday, Aug. 25, 2018, in downtown Mahomet.
Contemporary Christian band Carrollton performs on the Darwyn Boston State Farm Stage during the Mahomet Music Festival Saturday, Aug. 25, 2018, in downtown Mahomet.
Fans applaud between songs while Carrollton performs during the Mahomet Music Festival Saturday, Aug. 25, 2018, in downtown Mahomet.
Aaron Tandy, of Mahomet, holds on while riding the Tempest carnival ride during the Mahomet Music Festival Saturday, Aug. 25, 2018, in downtown Mahomet.
Adam Kipf, of Mahomet, goes down the Super Slide ride with his 2-year-old daughter, Macy, during the Mahomet Music Festival Saturday, Aug. 25, 2018, in downtown Mahomet.
