Photos from the fourth annual Showtime at the Shelter event at the Vermilion County Animal Regulations and Adoption Center Saturday, Aug. 25, 2018, in Danville. The event was a fundraiser for the Vermilion County Animal Shelter Foundation.
-
Showtime at the Shelter 2018
Photographer: Stephen Haas
The "Zu Cru" of Kyra, Gidget, Lilly and Milton, Shih Tzus belonging to Monica Polick, of Westville, ride around in a stroller during the fourth annual Showtime at the Shelter event at the Vermilion County Animal Regulations and Adoption Center Saturday, Aug. 25, 2018, in Danville. The event was a fundraiser for the Vermilion County Animal Shelter Foundation.
-
Showtime at the Shelter 2018
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Sophia Wright, 7, of Tilton, kisses Asia, a 3-month-old American Staffordshire terrier mix held by Vermilion County Animal Shelter Foundation board member Tina Cramer, of Tilton, during the fourth annual Showtime at the Shelter event at the Vermilion County Animal Regulations and Adoption Center Saturday, Aug. 25, 2018, in Danville. The event was a fundraiser for the Vermilion County Animal Shelter Foundation.
-
Showtime at the Shelter 2018
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Sherman, a 10-year-old Mastiff belonging to Cathy Reed, of Williamsport, Ind., relaxes under a tent after winning the best costume award during the fourth annual Showtime at the Shelter event at the Vermilion County Animal Regulations and Adoption Center Saturday, Aug. 25, 2018, in Danville. The event was a fundraiser for the Vermilion County Animal Shelter Foundation.
-
Showtime at the Shelter 2018
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Betsy, a 9-week-old raccoon with Mattanah Wildlife & Livestock Rescue & Rehab, plays with the hand of shelter volunteer Amber Phelps during the fourth annual Showtime at the Shelter event at the Vermilion County Animal Regulations and Adoption Center Saturday, Aug. 25, 2018, in Danville. The event was a fundraiser for the Vermilion County Animal Shelter Foundation.
-
Showtime at the Shelter 2018
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Loka, a 2-year-old Chihuahua/Pekingese mix belonging to Hanah Hueston, of Danville, wears a costume during the fourth annual Showtime at the Shelter event at the Vermilion County Animal Regulations and Adoption Center Saturday, Aug. 25, 2018, in Danville. The event was a fundraiser for the Vermilion County Animal Shelter Foundation.
Shop & Chats
Login to shop for Deals and books or to chat.