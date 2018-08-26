The C-U in the Prairibbean event in downtown Champaign on August 4, 2018.
On the Town: C-U in the Prairibbean 2018
Photographer: Della Perrone
Della Perrone/for The News-Gazette
at the C-U in the Prairibbean event in Champaign on August 4, 2018
Organizers and volunteers from Developmental Services Center and the Eastern Illinois Parrothead Club gather for a group photo before the gates open for C-U in the Prairibbean. The annual fundraiser was held in downtown Champaign.
On the Town: C-U in the Prairibbean 2018
Photographer: Della Perrone
Della Perrone/for The News-Gazette
at the C-U in the Prairibbean event in Champaign on August 4, 2018
Volunteers Darren Wolken and Ashley Davis are ready to distribute leis to the crowd at C-U in the Prairibbean benefiting Developmental Services Center.
On the Town: C-U in the Prairibbean 2018
Photographer: Della Perrone
Della Perrone/for The News-Gazette
at the C-U in the Prairibbean event in Champaign on August 4, 2018
Principal organizers of the C-U in the Praribbean event included members of the Eastern Illinois Parrot Head Club (EIPHC) and Developmental Services Center (DSC). From the left are Denise Reid auction co-chair (EIPHC), Jenny Garinger auction co-chair (EIPHC), Club president Sue Outlaw, DSC CEO Dale Morriseey, DSC Director of Development Janice McAteer, Boat Drunks manager Todd Lindsey, DSC Special Event & Marketing Coordinator Evan Burie, Jim Borror EIPHC volunteer, Julie Skinner EIPHC membership, Carol Kamradt (EIPHC) finance chair, Connie Walsh (EIPHC) co-event coordinator, and Karen Kalal auction co-chair and EIPHC secretary.
On the Town: C-U in the Prairibbean 2018
Photographer: Della Perrone
Della Perrone/for The News-Gazette
at the C-U in the Prairibbean event in Champaign on August 4, 2018
Denise and Mark Dalton were among the first to arrive at C-U in the Prairibbean in downtown Champaign.
On the Town: C-U in the Prairibbean 2018
Photographer: Della Perrone
Della Perrone/for The News-Gazette
at the C-U in the Prairibbean event in Champaign on August 4, 2018
Eastern Illinois Parrot Head Club member and Prairibbean volunteer, Denis Schmit.
On the Town: C-U in the Prairibbean 2018
Photographer: Della Perrone
Della Perrone/for The News-Gazette
at the C-U in the Prairibbean event in Champaign on August 4, 2018
Judy Stocker (left) enters the raffle with the assistance of volunteers Dianne McNattin (right) and Murray Outlaw (right).
On the Town: C-U in the Prairibbean 2018
Photographer: Della Perrone
Della Perrone/for The News-Gazette
at the C-U in the Prairibbean event in Champaign on August 4, 2018
Mary Frazen (left) enters the raffle with the assistance of Eastern Illinois Parrot Head Club volunteer Penny Benner.
On the Town: C-U in the Prairibbean 2018
Photographer: Della Perrone
Della Perrone/for The News-Gazette
at the C-U in the Prairibbean event in Champaign on August 4, 2018
Jackson Tatar plays on stage during the C-U in the Prairibbean event benefiting the Developmental Services Center.
On the Town: C-U in the Prairibbean 2018
Photographer: Della Perrone
Della Perrone/for The News-Gazette
at the C-U in the Prairibbean event in Champaign on August 4, 2018
Some of the members of the Boat Drunks gather before their set at C-U in the Prairibbean in downtown Champaign. The band headlined the show.
On the Town: C-U in the Prairibbean 2018
Photographer: Della Perrone
Della Perrone/for The News-Gazette
at the C-U in the Prairibbean event in Champaign on August 4, 2018
Fiona Beckhoff and Marshall McCallister blow bubbles as C-U in the Prairibbean launches in downtown Champaign. This is the 14th year for the event that benefits the Developmental Services Center.
On the Town: C-U in the Prairibbean 2018
Photographer: Della Perrone
Della Perrone/for The News-Gazette
at the C-U in the Prairibbean event in Champaign on August 4, 2018
Father and son, Jake (left) and Jackson Tatar, kick off the music during C-U in the Prairibbean in downtown Champaign.
