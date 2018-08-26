Subscribe Log In Search Listen Now

Sunday, August 26, 2018 83 Today's Paper

On the Town: C-U in the Prairibbean 2018
| Subscribe

On the Town: C-U in the Prairibbean 2018

Sun, 08/26/2018 - 6:00am | Robin Scholz

The C-U in the Prairibbean event in downtown Champaign on August 4, 2018.

Sections (1):Living