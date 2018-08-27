A look behind-the-scenes as work continues ahead of the grand opening of the new Pour Bros. Craft Taproom, 40 E. University Ave. in Champaign, Monday, Aug. 27, 2018.
Photographer: Stephen Haas
A row of self-pouring taps at the new Pour Bros. Craft Taproom, 40 E. University Ave. in Champaign, Monday, Aug. 27, 2018. Eight of the 24 beer taps will be local selections and the bar will also have four wines available.
Photographer: Stephen Haas
An advertisement from the 1885 Champaign County Directory & Gazetteer for the M.E. Lapham lumber yard at the corner of Market Street and University Avenue is seen on the wall inside the new Pour Bros. Craft Taproom, 40 E. University Ave. in Champaign, Monday, Aug. 27, 2018.
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Metal chairs are seen on the concrete floor at the new Pour Bros. Craft Taproom, 40 E. University Ave. in Champaign, Monday, Aug. 27, 2018. Workers polished the original concrete floors in the 1919 building.
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Light comes in through one of the original doors in the 1919 building where the new Pour Bros. Craft Taproom is located at 40 E. University Ave. in Champaign on Monday, Aug. 27, 2018.
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Aaron Haunhorst, chief operations officer for ECI Service Group, talks about the work that went into preserving original details like the metal fire door inside the building at 40 E. University Ave. in Champaign, Monday, Aug. 27, 2018, where the new Pour Bros. Craft Taproom will be.
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Work continues inside the new Pour Bros. Craft Taproom, 40 E. University Ave. in Champaign, Monday, Aug. 27, 2018.
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Jason Fowler, co-owner and manager of the new Pour Bros. Craft Taproom, talks about the technology behind the self-pouring bar Monday, Aug. 27, 2018, in downtown Champaign.
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Workers prepare an area that will feature a stage for outdoor music behind the new Pour Bros. Craft Taproom, 40 E. University Ave. in Champaign, Monday, Aug. 27, 2018.
