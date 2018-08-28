Subscribe Log In Search Listen Now

Tuesday, August 28, 2018 83 Today's Paper

Breaking News Shooting in northwest Champaign leaves teen critically injured

HS Soccer: Central vs. UNI
| Subscribe

HS Soccer: Central vs. UNI

Tue, 08/28/2018 - 1:50pm | Robin Scholz

Champaign Central vs. UNI High in a boys soccer match at Franklin Field in Champaign on Tuesday, August 28, 2018.