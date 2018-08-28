HS Soccer: Central vs. UNI

Champaign Central vs. UNI High in a boys soccer match at Franklin Field in Champaign on Tuesday, August 28, 2018.
UNI's Alex Higgs (44) attempts to stop a goal by Central's Santi Rodriquez (23) in a prep soccer match at Franklin Field in Champaign on Tuesday, August 28,2018.
Champaign Central's Judson Wagner (17) heads the ball over UNI's Martin Dalling (7) in a prep soccer match at Franklin Field in Champaign on Tuesday, August 28,2018.
Champaign Central's Spencer Bauer (14) kicks the ball between UNI's Sammy Gray (4) and Albert Lee (10) in a prep soccer match at Franklin Field in Champaign on Tuesday, August 28,2018.
Champaign Central's Judson Wagner (17) and UNI's Lucas Wood (3) in a prep soccer match at Franklin Field in Champaign on Tuesday, August 28,2018.
Champaign Central's Rey Zarco (10) and UNI's Izzy Gray (6) in a prep soccer match at Franklin Field in Champaign on Tuesday, August 28,2018.
UNI's Steven Blanke (15) in a prep soccer match at Franklin Field in Champaign on Tuesday, August 28,2018.
Champaign Central's Pablo Diaz (7) and UNI's Sammy Gray (4) in a prep soccer match at Franklin Field in Champaign on Tuesday, August 28,2018.
Champaign Central's Pablo Diaz (7) and UNI's Brandon van der Donk (17) in a prep soccer match at Franklin Field in Champaign on Tuesday, August 28,2018.
Champaign Central's Hugo Parada (11) in a prep soccer match at Franklin Field in Champaign on Tuesday, August 28,2018.
Champaign Central's Santi Rodriquez (23) and UNI's David Sun (11) try to hold each other back from the ball in a prep soccer match at Franklin Field in Champaign on Tuesday, August 28,2018.
Champaign Central's Peter Wagner stops a goal in a prep soccer match at Franklin Field in Champaign on Tuesday, August 28,2018.
UNI's Albert Lee (10) in a prep soccer match at Franklin Field in Champaign on Tuesday, August 28,2018.
UNI's Alex Higgs (44) attempts to stop a goal in a prep soccer match at Franklin Field in Champaign on Tuesday, August 28,2018.
UNI's Sammy Gray (4) sprays sweat as he heads the ball in a prep soccer match at Franklin Field in Champaign on Tuesday, August 28,2018.
Champaign Central's Pablo Diaz (7) and UNI's Sammy Gray (4) in a prep soccer match at Franklin Field in Champaign on Tuesday, August 28,2018.
Champaign Central's Pryce Punkay in a prep soccer match at Franklin Field in Champaign on Tuesday, August 28,2018.
Champaign Central's Rey Zarco (10) attempts to head the ball into the goal as UNI's David Sun (11) holds on in a prep soccer match at Franklin Field in Champaign on Tuesday, August 28,2018.
