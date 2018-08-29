Subscribe Log In Search Listen Now

Arrest Made in Holly Cassano's Murder
Arrest Made in Holly Cassano's Murder

Wed, 08/29/2018 - 4:11pm | Robin Scholz

On Tuesday, Michael Henslick of Mahomet was arrested for the murder of Holly Cassano, who was found stabbed to death in her Mahomet home in 2009. On Wednesday, he was arraigned after local officials discussed how the case played out.

 

